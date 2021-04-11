Yes, I know that the Google Pixel's software is seen by many as the "true" version of Android, but Samsung's One UI is the more polished and put-together version of Android that manufacturers are emulating. From OnePlus's OxygenOS 11 and now even Google itself pulling some of One UI's ideas into Android 12, there's no denying that Samsung knows how to design a user-facing experience that is geared towards what users need and expect. Samsung leads the way on tablets and foldables. Why not on Wear OS, too? Samsung also led the way on foldables, working with Google to improve app compatibility and help shape the way Android handles folding phones. And let's not forget tablets, where Samsung quite literally runs the table of best Android tablets and where its Dex desktop-like mode is leaps and bounds ahead of competitors like the Lenovo P11 Pro. Samsung went to Tizen after the Samsung Gear Live, one of the first Android Wear watches but far from the last disappointing Android watch. Back in 2014, I could understand ditching Android Wear because it needed a lot of work and Samsung needed a system that could deliver a worthwhile experience right now. It also allowed Samsung to show off Tizen as a functioning platform.

Well, times have changed, and Samsung has hit a wall with its watches. See, Samsung's figured out how to get battery life where they want it, Samsung Health is better than Google Fit — not quite as good as Fitbit, but a step up from Google Fit — and Samsung has absolutely nailed smartwatch design. So what exactly is the problem? App support. See, there may be a small assortment of apps you can download for a Galaxy Watch, but that number more than triples if you go looking for Wear OS apps on Google Play. Even more important, there are no Google services on a Galaxy Watch. You're stuck with Bixby over Google Assistant for voice searches and dictated messages. There's no integration for services like Google Pay, Google Keep, or Google Maps, and since it's not moderated through Google Play but rather the Galaxy Apps, that makes a Galaxy Watch a pain to use on any non-Samsung phone — like the Pixel 3a XL my dad is test-driving my Galaxy Watch Active on.