Google is offering a discount of up to 20% on a number of its popular products — including the company's best Android phones as part of its birthday celebration in Europe.

Customers in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and a few other countries across the old continent can also unlock bigger discounts on the Pixel 4a, Nest Audio, and Chromecast devices by finding hidden codes throughout the Google Store.

To get 20% off products like the Pixel 5, Nest Hub Max, Pixel Buds-A series, Pixelbook Go, and the Stadia Controller, all you need to do is to enter the promo code "GOOGLEBDAY" at checkout. It is worth noting that not all Google products are eligible for the 20% discount.

Google isn't offering any discount on the Chromecast with Google TV, Nest Hello, Nest Camera Indoor, Fitbit Charge 5, and the Fitbit Charge 4 Tracker.

However, there is no limit on the number of products that you can purchase with the discount. This means you can save more if you add multiple products to your cart. But you'll have to act fast, as the sale is set to end at midnight on September 27.

While the U.S. Google Store isn't running a similar sale, Google did announce a promotion for customers in Australia, Japan, and Taiwan last week, giving them a chance to get a discount on the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones.