What you need to know
- Google's birthday sale is now live in several countries across Europe, including the United Kingdom.
- Customers can get 20% off across a wide range of Google products.
- The sale is set to end at midnight on September 27.
Google is offering a discount of up to 20% on a number of its popular products — including the company's best Android phones as part of its birthday celebration in Europe.
Customers in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and a few other countries across the old continent can also unlock bigger discounts on the Pixel 4a, Nest Audio, and Chromecast devices by finding hidden codes throughout the Google Store.
To get 20% off products like the Pixel 5, Nest Hub Max, Pixel Buds-A series, Pixelbook Go, and the Stadia Controller, all you need to do is to enter the promo code "GOOGLEBDAY" at checkout. It is worth noting that not all Google products are eligible for the 20% discount.
Google isn't offering any discount on the Chromecast with Google TV, Nest Hello, Nest Camera Indoor, Fitbit Charge 5, and the Fitbit Charge 4 Tracker.
However, there is no limit on the number of products that you can purchase with the discount. This means you can save more if you add multiple products to your cart. But you'll have to act fast, as the sale is set to end at midnight on September 27.
While the U.S. Google Store isn't running a similar sale, Google did announce a promotion for customers in Australia, Japan, and Taiwan last week, giving them a chance to get a discount on the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Lack of app functionality drops the Galaxy Watch 4's game from Eagle to par
The Galaxy Watch 4 continues to prove to be the smoothest and most capable Android smartwatch to date, but the app experience is still lagging. My father golfed with my Galaxy Watch 4, and it only highlighted the divide.
Here are some things you can buy instead of the iPhone 13 or Galaxy Fold 3
These new phones aren't cheap. The new iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB of storage is priced at $1,599. That's nearly the same price as the Samsung Z Fold 3 with 256GB of storage, priced at $1,799. So instead of buying those things, here's a list of all the things you could buy.
Google please bring back small phones — the Pixel 4a was lovely
Whether in the shape of a smaller footprint or a foldable form factor, two of the smartphone industry's giants see value in smaller phones. I think it's time for Google to give us a more petite Pixel again, perhaps with the 6a series?
Bring everything you need with these Google Pixel 5 wallet cases
Turn your Pixel 5 into the one-stop location for all your personal things with a wallet case. Whether you're looking for soft leather or a harder material, there are plenty of trusted options.