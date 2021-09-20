What you need to know
- Google is reportedly working on another foldable phone with Android 12.1.
- The rumored device, codenamed "Jumbojack," is in addition to the Pixel Fold that's expected to debut later this year.
- Jumbojack will supposedly have the same split-screen method as Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3.
Google might release another foldable phone soon after announcing the rumored Pixel Fold. Hints of the foldable device, dubbed "Jumbojack," were spotted in the rumored Android 12.1 mid-cycle update by 9to5Google.
According to code allegedly discovered in Android 12.1, the upcoming Pixel foldable phone will feature two displays that will presumably function similarly to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3. This means that even when the device is folded, the second screen will be accessible.
It's possible that the second foldable Pixel will be unveiled before the release of Android 12.1. The device may also include new features that will not be available to some of the best foldable phones until the mid-cycle release.
Rumor has it that Android 12.1 will launch soon after Google releases the public version of Android 12 to consumers in the coming weeks. The next version of Android is expected to roll out alongside the Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, with the Pixel Fold reportedly following in the fourth quarter of 2021 as well.
The first indication of the Pixel Fold's existence surfaced last year when a device codenamed "Passport" was discovered in a leaked document. As for the Jumbojack, there's currently little information available about the second foldable phone from Google. 9to5Google found multiple instances where the device was used to test adding "posture" to Android APIs, referring to various positions such as "opened," "closed," "half-opened," and "flipped."
That said, Google's plan to make inroads into the foldable segment is a clear indication that this device category is going mainstream. Samsung has already demonstrated its commitment to this goal by releasing the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 at lower prices than before. Google is under pressure to follow suit.
