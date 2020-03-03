Yesterday, Google released the March security update alongside the first 2020 Pixel feature drop. It has now pulled the update for AT&T Pixel 4 users. While it wasn't initially clear why, users on Reddit (via 9to5Google) later reported that the update was breaking support for Google Pay. That's not a good look for Google.

The issue appears to be that Google didn't properly certify the build it was delivering to AT&T users. Without that certification, this means that apps and services which rely on Googe's SafetyNet wouldn't work, hence why Google Pay stopped working on affected devices. Google has since pulled the update, both OTA and for users who would have preferred to manually sideload the files. A new update will likely come down the line this week when Google re-certifies the March update.

The March security update features the following fixes: