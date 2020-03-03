What you need to know
- Google has pulled the March security update for Pixel 4 users on AT&T.
- The update appeared to break Google Pay functionality for users who successfully downloaded and installed it.
- Google is likely to re-release the update late this week once it fixes the underlying issue.
Yesterday, Google released the March security update alongside the first 2020 Pixel feature drop. It has now pulled the update for AT&T Pixel 4 users. While it wasn't initially clear why, users on Reddit (via 9to5Google) later reported that the update was breaking support for Google Pay. That's not a good look for Google.
The issue appears to be that Google didn't properly certify the build it was delivering to AT&T users. Without that certification, this means that apps and services which rely on Googe's SafetyNet wouldn't work, hence why Google Pay stopped working on affected devices. Google has since pulled the update, both OTA and for users who would have preferred to manually sideload the files. A new update will likely come down the line this week when Google re-certifies the March update.
The March security update features the following fixes:
It's a lot of good stuff there for Pixel 4 users. Hopefully, Google gets it right the second time.
