What you need to know

Google updated its April Play Services and Store changelog as it rolls out an important security update for Android.

The update brings an automatic rebooting feature for Android phones that have remained lock three days straight, producing stronger data encryption.

An initial batch of April updates arrived last week, bringing battery life updates alongside Google's security patch for Pixels.

Joining Google's slew of April System updates is a security feature for Android devices that remain locked for a prolonged time.

The company recently updated the April portion of its Play Services update changelog, which mentions a new security/privacy update for Android (via 9to5Google). Google says the update, specifically for phones, brings an "automatic restart" function for devices that have remained locked for "three consecutive days." More importantly, the update's changelog lacks the specifics for this feature.

It seems this feature should arrive for the majority of Android devices, but time will tell as it slowly rolls out.

The publication dives deeper, stating this automatic reboot after three days will return the device to a BFU state, otherwise known as Before First Unlock. Designed to bolster your security, the BFU state encrypts your information. This state is also what many users experience when restarting their device manually and seeing "Unlock for all features" on the lock screen.

Rolling out with v25.14 of Play Services, Google says this security feature is joined by a few phone utility updates. Users are in for improvements to the data transfer experience when setting up a new device and general bug fixes. Current speculation suggests v25.14 will hit Android devices in the next couple of weeks.

(Image credit: Chris Wedel/Android Central)

Google's initial batch of April Play Store and Services updates landed last week for Android phones, TV, Wear, and more. A highlight of that update was the battery improvements the company rolled out for the majority of Android devices, this includes PCs and Wear OS devices, as well as phones. While these may see a little more life battery-wise, the patch refined connectivity across Android devices for more stability.

Google rolled out a small update for its "Ask a question" feature in the Play Store, enabling it to provide information for videos.

Last week also held the April 2025 security update for Pixels. Google was once again looking to fix a few lingering camera issues Pixel owners have reported for the 6 and 7 series. What's more, April's patch finally fixes a brightness drop/fluctuation issue many Pixel owners suffered following the March feature drop.

Following the major update, users attempting to view content on streaming services (Netflix, Prime Video, etc.) reported their Pixel's screen would dim and brighten on its own at strange intervals. With the patch slowly making its rounds, those affected should soon find relief.