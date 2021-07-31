From the beginnings of Google's wearable strategy, it has always relied on other OEMs to carry the hardware torch for its software. However, that doesn't mean fans of Wear OS, and Android Wear before it, haven't been clamoring for an official smartwatch from the software giant.
After years of rumors for a Google-branded wearable that always ended in disappointment for Wear OS fans, 2021 looks to be the year that a Google Pixel Watch may actually arrive alongside the Pixel 6 lineup. Here's what we know so far about the Pixel Watch.
Pixel Watch: Announcement and release date
As of right now, we don't have anything official from Google in terms of a Pixel Watch being released this year. However, far more leaks and information have pointed toward this being the year a Google-branded smartwatch will arrive. When that is isn't official yet either, but if we follow the bread crumbs of previous Google hardware announcements — we can get a good idea of when.
In the past, Google has held its Pixel launch events in the fall, most often in October. We have no reason to think that this year will be any different. The expectation is that the Pixel Watch will be announced alongside the Pixel 6 devices at the same event, and hopefully, we'll get to see what Google has cooked up then.
When will the smartwatch be released? That question is a bit more cloudy in terms of what we know. Taking the same approach to the release date as we are for announcement timing, should the Pixel Watch be announced at the same event, sales likely bein a couple of weeks after its unveiling. This is the cycle Google has followed with most of its past Pixel devices, and fingers-crossed, we get a quick turn-around this year as well.
Pixel Watch: Price
Cost is something else that is largely up in the air for the anticipated Pixel Watch. Since this is Google's first foray into making its own smartwatch, we can only speculate at this stage. Google may take a midrange approach for the Pixel Watch, similar to what it did with the Pixel 5 from last year. This year, Samsung is getting in on the Wear OS game with the Galaxy Watch 4 and is expected to lean more toward the premium category with a higher price tag.
While Google did go with a more midrange strategy last year with its smartphones, this year looks different. The argument could be made that in the past, even when it wasn't totally obvious, some thought Google has always been midrange but charged a flagship price. The information we have to this point for the Pixel 6 suggests that we'll get the first true premium Pixel, so the Pixel Watch may be priced at a premium too.
Pixel Watch: Models
To this point in time, we haven't seen much to suggest that Google is planning multiple models of the Pixel Watch. Unlike Samsung, which has traditionally offered multiple options for its Galaxy Watch series. Though we are anticipating at least two versions of this year's Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, currently, it seems that only a single model of the Pixel Watch is in on the way — but we could be surprised later.
Pixel Watch: Design
While we don't expect to see more than a single model of the Pixel Watch, if leaks are true, we may get more than one design. Earlier this year, renders of the Pixel Watch were leaked to give us a glimpse of the rumored smartwatch.
As you can see in the images, the watch sports a very minimal design with little to no bezels. It also looks like Google will go with a single button; hopefully, it's a rotating crown. As for color options for the watch case, it seems as though there will be both a black and silver choice for users.
One of the things that stands out about this design is the watch strap and how it attaches to the watch. The renders show the band going directly into the watch case, and while that looks nice, it will make swapping out watch bands extremely difficult. We hope that since these images are leaked renders and not official, should we get a Pixel Watch this year that Google has a more universal watch strap attachment strategy like many of the other top Android smartwatches we have today.
Pixel Watch: Specs
Information regarding the specs for the rumored Google Pixel Watch is thin at the moment, but we have some pretty solid ideas of what to expect in terms of the software. As mentioned above, Samsung is releasing its first Wear OS watch this year, largely because Google and Samsung are co-developing a new OS.
Wear OS 3.0 as we're expecting it to be called, will bring many improvements to the smartwatch platform. Apps will open up to 30% faster, and there will be a refreshed UI, more customization options, a task switcher, and many more, which will breath new life into the stagnant operating system.
As for hardware specs, there is very little known. The watch size, weight, battery capacity, and other specifications are still shrouded in secrecy. Although nothing is official, we are Google to use its first custom-made processor in the upcoming Pixel 6 phones, and it's rumored that a version for wearable may show up in the Pixel Watch. This would be a welcomed change from previous Wear OS watches that have used Qualcomm processors, even though watches like the TicWatch Pro 3 using its Snapdragon 4100 perform quite well — a new OS and new chipset would be a perfect match.
