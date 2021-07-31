From the beginnings of Google's wearable strategy, it has always relied on other OEMs to carry the hardware torch for its software. However, that doesn't mean fans of Wear OS, and Android Wear before it, haven't been clamoring for an official smartwatch from the software giant. After years of rumors for a Google-branded wearable that always ended in disappointment for Wear OS fans, 2021 looks to be the year that a Google Pixel Watch may actually arrive alongside the Pixel 6 lineup. Here's what we know so far about the Pixel Watch.

As of right now, we don't have anything official from Google in terms of a Pixel Watch being released this year. However, far more leaks and information have pointed toward this being the year a Google-branded smartwatch will arrive. When that is isn't official yet either, but if we follow the bread crumbs of previous Google hardware announcements — we can get a good idea of when. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more In the past, Google has held its Pixel launch events in the fall, most often in October. We have no reason to think that this year will be any different. The expectation is that the Pixel Watch will be announced alongside the Pixel 6 devices at the same event, and hopefully, we'll get to see what Google has cooked up then. When will the smartwatch be released? That question is a bit more cloudy in terms of what we know. Taking the same approach to the release date as we are for announcement timing, should the Pixel Watch be announced at the same event, sales likely bein a couple of weeks after its unveiling. This is the cycle Google has followed with most of its past Pixel devices, and fingers-crossed, we get a quick turn-around this year as well. Pixel Watch: Price

Cost is something else that is largely up in the air for the anticipated Pixel Watch. Since this is Google's first foray into making its own smartwatch, we can only speculate at this stage. Google may take a midrange approach for the Pixel Watch, similar to what it did with the Pixel 5 from last year. This year, Samsung is getting in on the Wear OS game with the Galaxy Watch 4 and is expected to lean more toward the premium category with a higher price tag. While Google did go with a more midrange strategy last year with its smartphones, this year looks different. The argument could be made that in the past, even when it wasn't totally obvious, some thought Google has always been midrange but charged a flagship price. The information we have to this point for the Pixel 6 suggests that we'll get the first true premium Pixel, so the Pixel Watch may be priced at a premium too. Pixel Watch: Models

To this point in time, we haven't seen much to suggest that Google is planning multiple models of the Pixel Watch. Unlike Samsung, which has traditionally offered multiple options for its Galaxy Watch series. Though we are anticipating at least two versions of this year's Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, currently, it seems that only a single model of the Pixel Watch is in on the way — but we could be surprised later. Pixel Watch: Design While we don't expect to see more than a single model of the Pixel Watch, if leaks are true, we may get more than one design. Earlier this year, renders of the Pixel Watch were leaked to give us a glimpse of the rumored smartwatch.