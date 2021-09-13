Ahead of the launch of its upcoming Pixel 6, Google is giving fans of its Pixel phones more ways to come together by opening up its Pixel Superfans community program.

Google describes Pixel Superfans as a "VIP experience for Pixel lovers," giving members access to exclusives such as a member-only Facebook group, Q&As, events, offers, and more.

We were inspired to create the Pixel Superfans community because we know many of you love Pixel as much as we do, and we wanted to create a space where we could get to know each other. It's been a blast getting to know everyone so far, and we hope you'll join this growing community.

Members have opportunities to share insights and ideas with the Pixel team, which could potentially help to shape future updates and features. There is also limited-edition swag and more perks that Google will share "within the coming months."

Pixel Superfans originally launched as a pilot program sometime in 2020, with email invites being sent out every so often to those that purchased Pixel smartphones from the Google Store. This time, however, Google is foregoing its invite-only method and opening up the program so that more users can join.

The new Pixel Superfans program follows similar community efforts by other smartphone manufacturers and companies like Qualcomm with its own Snapdragon Insider Program.

The Pixel 6 is expected to arrive later in October to compete with some of the best Android phones to launch this year. With many people already expressing their excitement for the Google Pixel 6, this is a good time for Google to drum up more hype.

You much be 18 years or older and a U.S. resident to sign up to be a Pixel Superfan. You can sign up by navigating to this form.