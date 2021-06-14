What you need to know
- Evidence of an updated Google Pixel Stand has been spotted in Android 12 Beta 2.
- The new wireless charger could include fans to keep the device cool, suggesting faster charging could be in tow.
- The next Pixel Stand is likely to release alongside the rumored Google Pixel 6.
Google may be preparing to release an updated Pixel Stand with cooling fans. Evidence of the new wireless charger has been spotted in the Android 12 Beta 2 code, and it could launch alongside the Google Pixel 6.
9to5Google was able to find clues for a device codename "Luxuryliner," which follows the previous Pixel Stand codename "Dreamliner."
The code appears to disclose some of the various settings of the wireless charger, including different fan modes or profiles which could be "Auto," "Quiet," and "Power Boost." These could be manually switched and suggests that the charger is capable of faster speeds, topping the 10W charging of the current model.
Some of the best wireless charging pads have built-in fans, including the OnePlus Warp Charge 50 Wireless Charger. When "Silent Mode" is enabled, the charging and fan speeds are reduced to lower fan noise, which could be similar to what Google is planning with its next Pixel Stand.
According to 9to5Google, the stand will also adjust fan speed based on certain use cases, such as when your Pixel detects the Google Assistant wake word or if the Recorder app is being used, reducing the noise so that the fans won't get in the way. The current Pixel Stand already has the added benefit of smart features that work with devices like the Google Pixel 5, and this will likely carry over with a new charger.
It's not clear what charging speed the Pixel 6 will support, but many of the best Android phones have been stepping it up with wireless charging speeds; notably, devices like the OnePlus 9 Pro and gaming-centric smartphones. The Pixel 5 supports 15W charging, although the current Pixel Stand has a lower output. Of course, with faster charging comes more heat, particularly with wireless charging, so the inclusion of fans would help to bring temperatures down and protect the battery.
While there's still no confirmation of a new Pixel Stand, the presence of what could be associated code suggests that Google could launch a new wireless charger with its next flagship smartphone later this year.
