Unlike Google's Pixel smartphones, the Chrome OS-powered Pixel Slate hasn't received much critical acclaim. To make it slightly more appealing to consumers, the U.S. Google Store is now offering a $250 discount as well as a free Pixel Slate keyboard with the premium tablet.

The current promotion on the Google Store lets you save up to $449 on the Pixel Slate and select accessories. Google is offering $250 off on all Pixel Slate models and is also giving a Pixel Slate or Brydge G-Type keyboard for free as part of the promotion. If you find the deal attractive, make sure you place your order soon, as the promotion is set to end on September 5 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Google Pixel Slate Core m3 model with 8GB RAM and 64GB storage is now available for just $549, down from its $799 list price. The Core i5 model is down to $749, while the top-of-the-line Core i7 version with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage is currently available for $1,349.

As noted by 9To5Google, a similar promotion is currently live in the UK Google Store as well, allowing prospective customers to save £200 on all three Pixel Slate models. However, Google isn't offering a free keyboard to customers in the UK.