What you need to know
- The March security patch for Pixel phones has brought several bug fixes.
- Improvements have been made to auto-rotate detection, the battery indicator, and connection with Android Auto.
- The update is rolling out to Pixel owners today, along with Google's quarterly feature drop.
Quarterly feature drops for phones like the Google Pixel 5 often take up much of the spotlight when they're released, but they normally come along with security patches that include several quality improvements. The March security update is no different, squashing a few bugs that some Pixel owners have been experiencing lately.
The last few generations of Pixel phones, starting with the Google Pixel 3, are receiving a fix that addresses a connection issue with Android Auto that would cause it to randomly disconnect. The update also fixes notifications for starred contacts when in Do Not Disturb mode, so you should not have to worry about missing critical alerts from important contacts.
More recent models like the Google Pixel 4a are getting several display bugs addressed, including an issue with auto-rotate detection and display distortion when in using full-screen mode during "certain use cases." The update also prevents the battery indicator from getting stuck on a certain percentage. You can see the full list below of Pixel-exclusive bug fixes that are included in the March update (via Google Support):
The March security patch should be rolling out for Google Pixel devices starting today, depending on carrier and region, along with a Feature Drop that includes enhancements to Bedtime mode and underwater photography. Some of the best Samsung phones have already received the March security patch, as well as the company's own version of a feature drop that came in the form of the latest One UI 3.1 update.
