What you need to know
- Google is rolling out a new update for Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds.
- The update allows users to customize their audio for improved bass.
- The Pixel Buds A-Series will now fall back to another recent connection if the last connected device isn't available.
Monday was all about Pixel, with Google releasing the latest security patch and feature drop for Pixel smartphones. However, Google also updated its Pixel Buds A-Series with a few new tricks as well to improve audio and make connection smoother.
As announced alongside the Pixel feature drop, A-Series owners will be able to adjust their bass with a new slider in the app. Google says the new slider should provide twice the amount of bass than what was previously available with the earbuds, even with the optional "Bass Boost," and users can adjust this from -1 to +4 "with options of multiple magnitudes."
Users can also adjust bass and treble with a toggle in Sound Settings that improves both when listening to audio at lower levels.
One handy feature for the A-Series is the ability to fall back to another device with the last connected device isn't available. This means when you take your earbuds out of the charging case, they will automatically try to connect to the second-to-last device they were connected to.
Google says these features will roll out over the coming days as part of firmware update version 282. Users will have to enable "Nearby devices" to make these features work, which they can do in the Pixel Buds app.
The update should automatically install if you have a Pixel with Android 10 and above or any of the best Android phones with Android 6 and above. However, Google also allows A-Series owners to manually check for updates.
A cheaper alternative
Pixel Buds A-Series
Google Assistant in your ear
The Google Pixel Buds A-Series offer some of the best value for wireless earbuds thanks to their great audio and hands-free access to the Google Assistant. They also provide great comfort and Adaptive Sound to keep you immersed in your music no matter where you are.
