What you need to know
- Google launches its affordable alternative to the 2020 Pixel Buds.
- The Pixel Buds A-Series features an identical design and many of the same features but omits some to lower the cost.
- The new Pixel Buds A-Series will be available in the U.S. on June 17 for $99 or $139 in Canada.
After a couple of months of speculation, rumors, and leaks, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds have been officially unveiled.
You won't be blamed if you mistake these for last year's Google Pixel Buds (2020). The latest earbuds from Google offer the same design as their predecessor, albeit in a more affordable package. That said, the differences are all internal, and Google had to cut a few corners to get the cost down. Still, the Pixel Buds A-Series should offer a similar experience to one of last year's best wireless earbuds.
As far as the major differences between this pair and last year's, Google's new A-Series earbuds don't feature wireless charging, which means you're stuck using the included USB-A to USB-C cable. However, the buds will get 3 hours of use out of a 15-minute charge, while a complete charge should last the same 5 hours as the more expensive Pixel Buds. The charging case also brings the total listening time to about 24 hours.
Another difference is the lack of swipe gestures, leaving only tap controls. This is a feature that some users may miss, especially those that have owned the previous buds, as it adds an extra option for controlling your music.
Lastly, the new Pixel Buds A-Series only feature single IR proximity sensors for features like in-ear detection instead of the dual IR sensors on the pricier model. That said, they still have features like dual-beamforming microphones for crystal clear conversations, 12mm dynamic speaker drivers, IPX4 water and sweat resistance, and quick access to Google Assistant features like real-time translation.
Unfortunately, you won't find active noise cancellation, but the Pixel Buds A-Series come equipped with Google's "Adaptive Sound" to adjust noise levels based on your environment.
The new Google Pixel Buds A-Series will be available in two colors, Clearly White and Dark Olive. The earbuds will retail for $99 in the U.S. or $139 in Canada and ship on June 17.
Powerful and affordable
Pixel Buds A-Series
Almost the same
The new Google Pixel Buds A-Series offers many of the best features of the flagship Pixel Buds but in a more affordable package. They still offer up to 24-hours of battery life with the included case, and users have access to all the handy Google Assistant features like real-time translation.
New rumor says Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S21 FE will be a Note 20 follow-up
If a new rumor is to be believed, Samsung will position its upcoming Galaxy S21 FE as a follow-up to the Galaxy Note 20.
How to add your personal pronouns to your LinkedIn profile
Now you can add your personal pronouns to your LinkedIn profile to express yourself or show your support for the LGBTQ+ community. We'll show you where the setting is, and how to update it.
These are the best Android phones you can buy right now
There are so many great Android phones to buy, so it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
Here are the best bands for Fitbit Ace 3 in 2021
The Fitbit Ace 3 is a great activity tracker for young kids aged 6 to 12, but it only comes in two color options. If the child wants to shake up the look, or if a replaceable band is needed to replace a broken one, there are plenty of third-party options worth considering.