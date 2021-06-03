After a couple of months of speculation, rumors, and leaks, the Google Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds have been officially unveiled.

You won't be blamed if you mistake these for last year's Google Pixel Buds (2020). The latest earbuds from Google offer the same design as their predecessor, albeit in a more affordable package. That said, the differences are all internal, and Google had to cut a few corners to get the cost down. Still, the Pixel Buds A-Series should offer a similar experience to one of last year's best wireless earbuds.

As far as the major differences between this pair and last year's, Google's new A-Series earbuds don't feature wireless charging, which means you're stuck using the included USB-A to USB-C cable. However, the buds will get 3 hours of use out of a 15-minute charge, while a complete charge should last the same 5 hours as the more expensive Pixel Buds. The charging case also brings the total listening time to about 24 hours.

Another difference is the lack of swipe gestures, leaving only tap controls. This is a feature that some users may miss, especially those that have owned the previous buds, as it adds an extra option for controlling your music.

Lastly, the new Pixel Buds A-Series only feature single IR proximity sensors for features like in-ear detection instead of the dual IR sensors on the pricier model. That said, they still have features like dual-beamforming microphones for crystal clear conversations, 12mm dynamic speaker drivers, IPX4 water and sweat resistance, and quick access to Google Assistant features like real-time translation.

Unfortunately, you won't find active noise cancellation, but the Pixel Buds A-Series come equipped with Google's "Adaptive Sound" to adjust noise levels based on your environment.

The new Google Pixel Buds A-Series will be available in two colors, Clearly White and Dark Olive. The earbuds will retail for $99 in the U.S. or $139 in Canada and ship on June 17.