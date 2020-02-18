However, today we got a surprise when the Google Pixel Buds popped up on B&H Photo for pre-order. Unfortunately, there isn't much to learn from the listing. At the time of writing, it is mostly an empty placeholder, only mentioning that it's for the Clearly White color and that they will set you back $179. Both facts that we already knew before the listing went live.

Google first showed off the new Pixel Buds at its Made by Google event back in October 2019. At that time, the new true wireless headphones were not ready to go on sale, let alone to demo for those in attendance. Since then, not much has leaked out beside them making an appearance on the Bluetooth SIG site.

Probably the most exciting part about the Pixel Buds showing up for pre-order is that it means the launch date could be nearing. Back at the Made by Google event, we were told to expect the Pixel Buds in spring 2020. With them showing up for pre-order several weeks ahead of spring, it's becoming even more likely that we'll see the launch within the next couple of months. There is even a strong possibility that we could see Google launch them alongside the Pixel 4a at I/O in May.

While the B&H Photo listing comes up short on details, we did learn a few things about the Google Pixel Buds last year. For starters, the Pixel Buds will feature custom 12mm metallic audio drivers. When it comes to battery life, the buds are said to offer five hours of continuous playback and an additional 24 hours with the charging case. Speaking of the charging case, not only will it include a USB-C port for fast charging, but the case is also supposed to support wireless Qi charging.

Google is also adding an ambient sound vent to the buds to let some sound in, instead of completely isolating you from your surroundings. And of course, it wouldn't be Google without some way to work Assistant in. The Pixel Buds are expected to have a dedicated machine learning chip inside each bud, and to offer hands-free Google Assistant support.