The Google Pixel 6 tipped to receive four OS upgrades... to Android 16

What you need to know
- The Google Pixel 6 is tipped to receive four OS upgrades.
- This follows rumors that the device will receive five years of updates, which will likely be security patches.
- Google will announce full details of its flagships on October 19.
The Google Pixel 6 series is less than a week from launch, and while we seem to know just about everything there is to know about the smartphones, the latest tidbit hints at a pretty impressive update policy.
Previously, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro were rumored to receive five years of updates, which were corroborated in recent leaks. However, it was unclear if that meant OS upgrades or security patches. Now we might have a better idea of what that means as per known leaker Snoopy, who says we should expect four years of OS upgrades and five years of security updates.
While getting five years of OS upgrades would be impressive, four years is still nothing to sneeze at, especially for Android. Since the Pixel 6 is expected to run Android 12 at launch, that would mean it would get updated all the way up to Android 16, and who can even imagine what that'll be like?
Even many of the best Android phones from manufacturers like Samsung and Xiaomi are only promised four years of security updates, with some devices only getting three OS upgrades.
Google's in-house Tensor chip no doubt plays a role in this, making it all the more impressive. And thanks to Google's excellent update cadence for its Pixel phones, we can be sure they'll come quickly and regularly.
If this turns out to be accurate, it could significantly extend the lifespan of the phones, making it well worth it for buyers who would rather not shell out for a new phone every year. Even the Fairphone 4 is only slated to receive Android 15 whenever it's available in the coming years.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (2H) review: Faster, better, and much pricier
Acer has updated just about every Chromebook in its substantial line-up over the course of 2021, and now they’re circling back again. This season’s refresh of the Spin 514 is more business-minded than the consumer-friendly model we saw eight months ago.
The Oculus Quest 2's one-year anniversary marks how much it has grown
The Oculus Quest 2 is the only way you should experience VR in 2021, and it's improved mightily since its launch one year ago. But it isn't without its long-term flaws, and there are still some software features Oculus has yet to add.
YouTube Music is available on even more Wear OS 2 smartwatches
The YouTube Music app is officially coming to more Wear OS smartwatches outside the Galaxy Watch 4.
These are the best Galaxy S10+ cases you can buy
The Galaxy S10+ is too expensive to carry around naked. So cover up that indecency and get your magnificent new marvel a case.