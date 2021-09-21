The Pixel 6 Pro looks stunning in what may be its first hands-on video

Google has shown off the Pixel 6 in official press videos, but this may be the first time we see Google's upcoming flagship hands-on thanks to a leaked video.

The video was uploaded by Brandon Lee from This is Tech Today and shows what appears to be the Pixel 6 Pro in grey with its curved 6.7-inch QHD+ display showing "Welcome to your Pixel" and some Android 12 Material You-style animations.

I think this may be the first hands on video leak of a Google Pixel 6 Pro.



FYI: The logo would indicate that this is likely an early production test unit, so that means there may be some differences between what you see here and the actual production device. #teampixel pic.twitter.com/4QSvdktqA7 — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) September 21, 2021

It's a short clip, but it gives us what may be our best look at the Pixel 6 Pro in hand. The weird logo on the back would indicate that this is a preproduction unit that's not exactly ready for prime time. That said, the device looks quite stunning with its glossy finish, and we get a good look at the triple camera setup on the rear.

Google has both Pixel 6 phones on display at its NYC store, so anyone in the area can get a real-life look at the devices, although you won't be able to touch them and only the back is shown.

Following Google's August teaser, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are expected to be fully announced in October. The release seems imminent following Google's recent promotion of the device, as well as recent FCC documentation, with rumors pointing to October 19 with a release set for later that month. That's when we'll the complete picture of these new phones and how they will manage to compete with the best Android phones.