The Pixel 6 Pro looks stunning in what may be its first hands-on video

What you need to know
- The Google Pixel 6 Pro appears to have been spotted in a short hands-on video.
- The device appears to be a pre-production unit, as indicated by the logo.
- The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro may be less than a month from launch.
Google has shown off the Pixel 6 in official press videos, but this may be the first time we see Google's upcoming flagship hands-on thanks to a leaked video.
The video was uploaded by Brandon Lee from This is Tech Today and shows what appears to be the Pixel 6 Pro in grey with its curved 6.7-inch QHD+ display showing "Welcome to your Pixel" and some Android 12 Material You-style animations.
It's a short clip, but it gives us what may be our best look at the Pixel 6 Pro in hand. The weird logo on the back would indicate that this is a preproduction unit that's not exactly ready for prime time. That said, the device looks quite stunning with its glossy finish, and we get a good look at the triple camera setup on the rear.
Google has both Pixel 6 phones on display at its NYC store, so anyone in the area can get a real-life look at the devices, although you won't be able to touch them and only the back is shown.
Following Google's August teaser, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are expected to be fully announced in October. The release seems imminent following Google's recent promotion of the device, as well as recent FCC documentation, with rumors pointing to October 19 with a release set for later that month. That's when we'll the complete picture of these new phones and how they will manage to compete with the best Android phones.
Facebook launches Portal Go smart display that can go wherever you are
Facebook unveiled two new Portal video-calling devices on Tuesday; the Portal Go with a rechargeable battery, and the new Portal+ with a higher resolution display.
Fitbit Charge 5 review: From basic band to pseudo smartwatch
The Charge 5 is Fitbit's latest fitness tracker, and it's easily the company's best band yet. It's been updated to reflect Fitbit's new design language as seen on the Luxe, Versa 3, and Sense, and it features some of its most advanced health sensors. Even though it's Fitbit's most expensive fitness band ever, we still think you should consider this device over most Android smartwatches.
If the Pixel 6 can't beat the dull-as-dirt iPhone 13, Google will never win
The iPhone 13 is a minor upgrade on the iPhone 12, but it still will likely outsell its competition by leaps and bounds...unless Google manages to steal some of Apple's customers. Here's why the Pixel 6 is the company's best chance to save the brand and take advantage of Apple's uninspiring year.
The Google Pixel 5 is the best phone for taking photos, period
If you want the best Android camera, you should go with the Google Pixel 5. Many great options get close, though. So we've gathered a solid list to get you started.