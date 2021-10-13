What you need to know
- New renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro have surfaced online along with their corresponding fancy names.
- The flagship devices are likely to retain the lineup's odd nomenclature, including names that include "kinda" and "sorta."
- Google will formally announce the next-generation phones on October 19.
Google's color options for the upcoming Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are nothing new at this point, as the company showed us a preview of them in August. Now, a new set of renders for the Pixel 6 series has surfaced online, alongside the matching names of each color variant.
Courtesy of @evleaks, the new renders reveal what the standard Pixel 6 models will be called: Seaform Green and Stormy Black. Furthermore, the Cloudy White and Stormy Black hues are believed to be used on the Pixel 6 Pro variants. You can feast your eyes on the set of renders below:
The images surfaced shortly after another leaker, M. Brandon Lee, took to Twitter to share what he claimed were official color names of the device. As usual, the nomenclature remains as fancy as ever.
According to the leaker, the Pixel 6 will be available in Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, and Stormy Black. On the other hand, the Pro model will come in Sorta Sunny, Cloudy White, and Stormy Black.
Google previously utilized "sorta" in their Pixel naming strategy with the Pixel 5, which was available in Sorta Sage and Just Black. The quaint names appear to be sticking around for the Pixel 6 series.
While @evleaks fell short of revealing the names of what look like the orange and gold colorways of the phones based on Google's previous revelations, it's obvious that they correspond to the Kinda Coral and Sorta Sunny variants. We'll know for sure on October 19 when Google formally unveils its answer to the best Android phones.
YouTube Music is available on even more Wear OS 2 smartwatches
The YouTube Music app is officially coming to more Wear OS smartwatches outside the Galaxy Watch 4.
The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has opened the door to satisfying tech fans desires
Smartphone fans have loved the idea of unique devices, but in the past, those phones were filled with compromises. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 has few and it is finally giving us the future — right now.
Review: The Galaxy S21 is still a killer value after all this time
The Galaxy S21 delivers the flagship Samsung experience in a reasonably small and affordable package. It's a generally great phone for the majority of users, but its lower price point comes with a few compromises. Even months later, it continues to be a solid deal — if you know where to look.
The best ways to wirelessly charge your Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a unique phone that benefits from wireless chargers with a little more flexibility. So we've gathered the best ones you can pair with your new Galaxy Z Fold 3.