Courtesy of @evleaks , the new renders reveal what the standard Pixel 6 models will be called: Seaform Green and Stormy Black. Furthermore, the Cloudy White and Stormy Black hues are believed to be used on the Pixel 6 Pro variants. You can feast your eyes on the set of renders below:

Google's color options for the upcoming Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are nothing new at this point, as the company showed us a preview of them in August . Now, a new set of renders for the Pixel 6 series has surfaced online, alongside the matching names of each color variant.

The images surfaced shortly after another leaker, M. Brandon Lee, took to Twitter to share what he claimed were official color names of the device. As usual, the nomenclature remains as fancy as ever.

According to the leaker, the Pixel 6 will be available in Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, and Stormy Black. On the other hand, the Pro model will come in Sorta Sunny, Cloudy White, and Stormy Black.

Google previously utilized "sorta" in their Pixel naming strategy with the Pixel 5, which was available in Sorta Sage and Just Black. The quaint names appear to be sticking around for the Pixel 6 series.

While @evleaks fell short of revealing the names of what look like the orange and gold colorways of the phones based on Google's previous revelations, it's obvious that they correspond to the Kinda Coral and Sorta Sunny variants. We'll know for sure on October 19 when Google formally unveils its answer to the best Android phones.