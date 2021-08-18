Google Fi is at it again with great deals on new smartphones. The carrier continues to offer its subscription program for phones, with the offer now being extended to the new Google Pixel 5a.

While the Pixel 5a normally costs $449, Google's Fi's subscription would bring that cost down to just $15 per month, or $360 over a two-year period. That's with the optional $6 device protection, which you would probably want. However, without protection, the phone only costs $9 per month.

After the two-year period, you own the phone, although you won't be able to trade it in for your next device. According to Google, "you decide if you want to stay in the program and receive the next device in the subscription program as an upgrade," after which you start another two-year term.