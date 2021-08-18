What you need to know
- Google Fi is offering an upgrade program for the Pixel 5a.
- The phone is discounted over a two-year period and includes device protection.
- After two years, you get to keep the Pixel 5a and upgrade to a new device.
Google Fi is at it again with great deals on new smartphones. The carrier continues to offer its subscription program for phones, with the offer now being extended to the new Google Pixel 5a.
While the Pixel 5a normally costs $449, Google's Fi's subscription would bring that cost down to just $15 per month, or $360 over a two-year period. That's with the optional $6 device protection, which you would probably want. However, without protection, the phone only costs $9 per month.
After the two-year period, you own the phone, although you won't be able to trade it in for your next device. According to Google, "you decide if you want to stay in the program and receive the next device in the subscription program as an upgrade," after which you start another two-year term.
Last year, Google offered the same program for the Pixel 4a, but if you didn't get in on the subscription then, now might be a good time to jump on so you'll be prepared to upgrade to whatever Pixel becomes available at that time. Not only that, but you'll have access to one of the best 5G networks thanks to Google Fi's reliance on T-Mobile.
At its original price, the Pixel 5a is already fairly enticing as an affordable alternative to some of the best Android phones, but Google Fi's offer makes it even more of a steal. The phone has already proven itself to be a beast when it comes to battery life, and because it's a Pixel, you're set to get new features and the upcoming Android 12 update before anyone else.
This isn't the only offer from Google Fi that we've spotted recently. The carrier is also offering up to $400 off the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 if you preorder by the 26th. If you're in the market for a new phone, either deal sounds like a no-brainer.
Head over to Google Fi for more details about the Pixel 5a subscription, or you can preorder the phone from Google below.
Battery king
Google Pixel 5a
It just keeps going
The Google Pixel 5a may not look like much, but this device offers many of the best features from the well-received Pixel 5, but with a larger battery that keeps you connected well over a day. And it comes with a charging adapter in the box for a quick top-off.
