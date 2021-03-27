Google fielded its strongest lineup of Pixel smartphones in 2020, and now all three of them are available at their cheapest prices yet through Amazon UK's spring sale. The deal includes the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, with savings of up to 20% on the list price. Google's Pixels aren't often reduced in price, so now's a great time to jump on one of the best Pixel deals out there.

Google Pixel 4a | £50 off The Pixel 4a is one of the best value smartphone of the past year, and Amazon's £50 off deal makes it more affordable than ever before. You won't find another phone with a better camera or longer software support lifespan at this price point. £299 at Amazon UK Google Pixel 4a 5G | £100 off The Pixel 4a 5G is available for £100 off the list price, a saving of 20%. It sits pretty close to the Pixel 5 in terms of specs and raw horsepower, with a bigger display, ultrawide-capable dual camera setup, a bigger battery and, of course, 5G connectivity. £399 at Amazon UK Google Pixel 5 | £70 off The Pixel 5 is Google's current flagship phone, boasting a metal unibody, wireless charging and a faster 90Hz screen. It's now available on Amazon for £529, which saves you a hefty £70 on the list price. £529 at Amazon UK

The Google Pixel 4a effectively gives you all the essentials of the more expensive Pixel 5, with a 5.8-inch display and an equivalent main camera with HDR+ processing and Night Sight capabilities. For most people, it's a solid hardware loadout for most things you're going to be doing on a smartphone. And fans of smaller handsets will appreciate the more compact, one-handable form factor. The 4a 5G steps things up with an upgraded Snapdragon 765G processor, dual cameras and support for next-gen networks. And the top-tier Pixel 5 adds extra premium features like a metal-based enclosure, wireless charging and IP68 water and dust resistance.

What makes all three Pixels special is the Google software and smart features, with tight integration with Google apps and services like the Google Assistant. A range of smart services run the background on Pixel phones too, like Now Playing for identifying music when you're out and about, and AI-powered on-device live transcription for any audio on the phone.

While we are expecting to see the Pixel 5a sometime this summer, it's unlikely to be as competitivly priced as the current models are right now. And, being Pixels, all of these are supported with Android platform and security updates through until 2023.