What you need to know
- Leaker Jon Prosser has revealed that the Pixel 5 5G and Pixel 4a 5G will be unveiled on September 30.
- While the Pixel 5 is tipped to be available in Black and Green colors, the Pixel 4a 5G will only be available in Black initially.
- Google will apparently release a White color variant of the Pixel 4a 5G in October.
Google revealed earlier this month that it will be launching two new 5G phones later this year, the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 5G. While the company did not confirm a specific launch date for the two phones, a slip-up by Google France revealed the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be up for pre-order in the country from October 8. According to a new tweet by leaker Jon Prosser, however, both phones are set to be launched on September 30.
What we see in the system is— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 19, 2020
Pixel 5 5G (black and green)
Pixel 4a 5G (black)
- September 30
Pixel 4a 5G (white)
- October
Prosser claims the Pixel 5 will come in Black and Green color options, while the Pixel 4a 5G will only be available in Black at launch. A White color option for the Pixel 4a 5G will apparently be released sometime in October.
The Pixel 4a 5G is rumored to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset and a dual-camera setup on the back. As confirmed by Google already, the phone will start at $499 in the U.S. Google Pixel 5, on the other hand, is rumored to start at $699. While it is expected to feature the same Snapdragon 765G chipset as the Pixel 4a 5G, the Pixel 5 will have a more premium design, upgraded camera sensors, water resistance, and more.
