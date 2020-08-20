Google revealed earlier this month that it will be launching two new 5G phones later this year, the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5 5G. While the company did not confirm a specific launch date for the two phones, a slip-up by Google France revealed the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G will be up for pre-order in the country from October 8. According to a new tweet by leaker Jon Prosser, however, both phones are set to be launched on September 30.

Pixel 5 5G (black and green)

Pixel 4a 5G (black)

- September 30



Pixel 4a 5G (white)

- October — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) August 19, 2020

Prosser claims the Pixel 5 will come in Black and Green color options, while the Pixel 4a 5G will only be available in Black at launch. A White color option for the Pixel 4a 5G will apparently be released sometime in October.

The Pixel 4a 5G is rumored to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 765G chipset and a dual-camera setup on the back. As confirmed by Google already, the phone will start at $499 in the U.S. Google Pixel 5, on the other hand, is rumored to start at $699. While it is expected to feature the same Snapdragon 765G chipset as the Pixel 4a 5G, the Pixel 5 will have a more premium design, upgraded camera sensors, water resistance, and more.