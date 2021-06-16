What you need to know
- Google shows off its first retail store a day before its grand opening.
- The store will include help desk support, on-site Pixel repair, workshops, and much more.
- The Google store is located in NYC and opens tomorrow, June 17.
Google's NYC store has its grand opening tomorrow, June 17, and the company is providing a sneak peek at what to expect from its first brick-and-mortar retail experience.
Before stepping into the store, customers will be met with Discovery Boxes along the windows, which showcase some of its products. On this inside, these boxes will provide customers with helpful information on products with the help of transparent LED displays.
Stepping into the space, it's apparent that Google's retail experience is all about interaction. Products will be displayed throughout the store, not unlike what one would find at the Apple Store, allowing users to play around with devices like the Google Pixel 5, the best Chromebooks, or even some of Google's smart home products on the Nest Gallery Wall. There's even a 17-foot glass structure called the Imagination Space that features interactive touch screens to showcase products.
Google takes the interaction a step further with its Sandbox rooms. These are spaces that allow customers to try out Google products in "real-life scenarios." The Nest Sandbox will simulate a living space filled with Nest products to showcase how they can help around the house. The Stadia Sandbox is a gaming space that lets customers try out some of the best Google Stadia games, and the Pixel Sandbox lets customers take photos with Pixel devices to showcase the camera features.
The Google Store will also include spaces for customers to learn and get help. The Google Store Here to Help support team can help customers troubleshoot issues with their devices and even provide on-site Pixel repair. And Google's Workshop space will host helpful demos, events, and more so that customers can get the most out of their products.
Google says that the new retail store was designed with sustainability in mind. The store features energy-efficient lighting, responsibly sourced hickory for the walls, sustainable carpeting, and wood furniture created by a local craftsman.
"Every element of the Google Store — the materials, building processes, mechanical systems and more — was painstakingly considered and selected." As a result, the Google Store has received the highest possible rating from the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification program.
The new Google Store opens in New York City on June 17.
Pure Android
Google Pixel 5
Get Android 12 first
The Google Pixel 5 is one of the best value flagship smartphones. It has exceptional cameras, fast updates and is usually the first to gain the latest features arriving on Android. If you're an early adopter, this phone will be the best choice to try Android 12 before most people.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here are the best Fire TV deals for Prime Day 2021!
Looking for a stellar deal on an Amazon Fire TV device? All the latest Fire TV offers are right here for Prime Day 2021.
Honor 50 series comes with Google apps, Snapdragon 778G, 100W charging
The new Honor 50 series phones come with 108MP cameras, 120Hz screens, and a unique design.
The DualSense Charging Station is the best accessory to buy on Prime Day
Prime Day is coming up with deals on thousands of items, and you may be able to find some elusive accessories back in stock. Should the PS5 DualSense Charging Station show up, it's easily worth its price, whether full or on sale.
The best smart locks that support Google Home and Assistant in 2021
Smart locks are great tools for keeping your home safe, and if you've got a Google Assistant speaker, these ones can be controlled by just using your voice.