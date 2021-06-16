Google's NYC store has its grand opening tomorrow, June 17, and the company is providing a sneak peek at what to expect from its first brick-and-mortar retail experience.

Before stepping into the store, customers will be met with Discovery Boxes along the windows, which showcase some of its products. On this inside, these boxes will provide customers with helpful information on products with the help of transparent LED displays.

Stepping into the space, it's apparent that Google's retail experience is all about interaction. Products will be displayed throughout the store, not unlike what one would find at the Apple Store, allowing users to play around with devices like the Google Pixel 5, the best Chromebooks, or even some of Google's smart home products on the Nest Gallery Wall. There's even a 17-foot glass structure called the Imagination Space that features interactive touch screens to showcase products.