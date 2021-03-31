A new version of the Google Home app is now rolling on both Android and iOS, bringing a few minor tweaks. While the v2.35 update doesn't introduce any new features, it reveals the rear design of what appears to be the next-gen Nest Hello doorbell (via The Tape Drive).

As you can see in the image below, the device looks very different from the Nest Hello video doorbell, which was unveiled in 2018. It features a USB-C port at the top, instead of the micro-USB connector on the current model. We can also see a mysterious silver circle at the bottom. However, we cannot be completely certain if it is indeed a video doorbell as the front and sides of the device aren't visible in the image.