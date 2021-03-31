What you need to know
- The latest version of the Google Home app has revealed Google's upcoming Nest Hello successor.
- The image reveals an oblong-shaped device with a USB-C port at the top.
- Google will likely unveil the device alongside the Pixel 5a in June.
A new version of the Google Home app is now rolling on both Android and iOS, bringing a few minor tweaks. While the v2.35 update doesn't introduce any new features, it reveals the rear design of what appears to be the next-gen Nest Hello doorbell (via The Tape Drive).
As you can see in the image below, the device looks very different from the Nest Hello video doorbell, which was unveiled in 2018. It features a USB-C port at the top, instead of the micro-USB connector on the current model. We can also see a mysterious silver circle at the bottom. However, we cannot be completely certain if it is indeed a video doorbell as the front and sides of the device aren't visible in the image.
Google confirmed in January that it is planning to unveil a new line of security cameras for 2021. While the company hasn't revealed any details about the upcoming lineup, the new Nest Hello video doorbell will likely be introduced at Google's rumored June 11 event, alongside the successor to its best cheap Android phone.
An upcoming Google device bearing number G3AL9 had also been spotted at the FCC recently. As per the FCC documents, it is a "wireless streaming device" and doesn't include a screen. The FCC filing also revealed that the device comes with a 3.65V Rechargeable Li-polymer battery and supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
MediaTek sold more chipsets than Qualcomm in 2020
MediaTek overtook Qualcomm to become the number one smartphone chipset supplier in 2020. The company's chips were used in high-selling units from Samsung and Xiaomi.
It's time to upgrade — Verizon is shutting down its 3G network next year
Verizon has set a date for the shutdown of its 3G CDMA network, which nearly 2 million subscribers still rely on.
Xiaomi's first foldable is here with a liquid lens camera, 67W charging
Xiaomi’s new Mi Mix Fold phone looks a lot like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and offers nearly everything you would expect from a flagship foldable phone in 2021.
The best doorbells that support Google Assistant
Smart doorbells are great. Smart doorbells that work with Google Assistant are even better. Here are the best ones you can buy!