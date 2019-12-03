What you need to know The latest December update for older Pixel phones brings gesture navigation support on third-party launchers.

It also adds Pixel Themes customization feature that Google introduced with the Pixel 4 series.

The update is currently rolling out to the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 3a series phones.

Another key highlight of the new software update is that it brings support for Android 10's new gesture navigation with third-party launchers. Once you have the update installed, you will be able to use gestures with most third-party launchers. The update includes a new Pixel launcher as well, which supports the swipe-down gesture for expanding the notification shade. As noted by the folks over at 9to5Google, Google has also added the Live Caption feature that can automatically transcribe media playing on your devices. This feature, however, is available only on the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3a. Aside from these features, Google says the December update brings several fixes and improvements across many areas, including face unlock.