What you need to know
- Google has announced a free VPN option to go with its 2TB and higher Google One storage plans.
- The VPN is built-into the Google One app and can be activated with a tap.
- The new premium tier also features Pro Sessions for one-on-one online support and other Google Store perks.
Today Google announced on its blog The Keyword several new perks and features that are being added to its $9.99/month Google One 2TB plan, including a free VPN service, as well as additional discounts and perks.
Google says that the VPN service will live within the Google One app, and customers can secure their device's network traffic with just a tap. As a reminder, a VPN is a virtual private network that essentially creates a tunnel that protects your device's traffic from prying eyes or malicious actors.
As a bonus, Google One subscribers who share their 2TB plan with family members can have those family members utilize the VPN service on their devices at no additional cost (up to five additional people). The VPN will initially roll out in the United States over the next few weeks through the Android app. Google says it plans to expand availability to iOS, Windows, and Mac users in the U.K. and Canada in the coming months.
In addition to the VPN offering, Google's 2TB plan includes Pro Sessions, which are one-on-one online support sessions with Google experts that are intended to help customers learn how to use their VPNs and stay safe online.
For the final icing on the top-tiered cake, all 2TB Google One customers will receive a few nice additional perks, like 10% back on Google Store purchases and Gold status on Google Play Points.
Google One is Googles all-in-one storage solution that encompasses Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos, as well as Android phone backups. If you're wondering whether or not you should upgrade your Google One storage, perhaps these new incentives might motivate you to do so.
One source for storage
Google One
All in One place
Google One makes it extremely convenient to manage and buy extra storage for your Google account. Now you can get a free VPN and Google Store and Play Points perks with the 2 TB plan.
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:
1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).
2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.
We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The Echo Buds are just $80 right now and that’s a great deal
Today is Alexa's 6th birthday, and our favorite AI voice assistant is discounting all of her favorite Amazon devices. I recommend that you rush to grab a pair of Amazon's underrated Echo Buds which are on sale today for $50 off!
Where's Android 10 for my smartphone?
Android 10 has been kicking around for more than a year now, but not every phone has received the big update yet ahead of the launch of Android 11. Here's a breakdown of which phones are confirmed to get the Android 10 update and when you can look forward to it.
Google's Pixel 5 is now on sale in the U.S. and Canada
Google's Pixel 5 is finally available to purchase in the U.S. and Canada. The phone was released in seven countries earlier this month, including Australia and the U.K.
Charging is better than ever on the Pixel 5 with these wireless chargers
Wireless charging on past Pixels was always a bit of a guessing game. Unique profiles and speeds meant that you had to search high and low to find chargers that worked. Thankfully with the Pixel 5, things are much more mainstream and chargers are more widely available.