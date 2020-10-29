Today Google announced on its blog The Keyword several new perks and features that are being added to its $9.99/month Google One 2TB plan, including a free VPN service, as well as additional discounts and perks.

Google says that the VPN service will live within the Google One app, and customers can secure their device's network traffic with just a tap. As a reminder, a VPN is a virtual private network that essentially creates a tunnel that protects your device's traffic from prying eyes or malicious actors.

As a bonus, Google One subscribers who share their 2TB plan with family members can have those family members utilize the VPN service on their devices at no additional cost (up to five additional people). The VPN will initially roll out in the United States over the next few weeks through the Android app. Google says it plans to expand availability to iOS, Windows, and Mac users in the U.K. and Canada in the coming months.

In addition to the VPN offering, Google's 2TB plan includes Pro Sessions, which are one-on-one online support sessions with Google experts that are intended to help customers learn how to use their VPNs and stay safe online.

For the final icing on the top-tiered cake, all 2TB Google One customers will receive a few nice additional perks, like 10% back on Google Store purchases and Gold status on Google Play Points.

Google One is Googles all-in-one storage solution that encompasses Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos, as well as Android phone backups. If you're wondering whether or not you should upgrade your Google One storage, perhaps these new incentives might motivate you to do so.