Mother's Day is just around the corner. While there are plenty of gifts you could give mom, I'd bet one thing she'd really like is just... something to do! Especially if she's stuck quarantined at home. Well, give her the gift of all the TV episodes and movies she can watch with a Disney+ Gift Subscription Card good for a full year of the service for $69.99. Disney's regular plan costs $6.99 a month, so you're saving almost $14 getting the full year versus buying the months individually. Plus, you can present this as a gift. When you make the purchase, put in the delivery date and the email of the person you want to give this subscription to. Disney will send them information on how to redeem the code.

Buy this and Disney will email the gift to the email of your choice on the date of your choice. Valid for new members only. You'll be asked to make a new account.

This deal is only good for new subscribers. Whoever you give it to will be asked to create a new account to access it. It's also only valid in the U.S. You can't combine it with other offers, either, like the Disney+ Bundle or the 7-day free trial.

One great thing about Disney+ is its mobility. You don't need a TV to watch since you can download the app on your iPhone or Android, tablet, computer, and tons of other places. With all that access, your mom can catch up on the newest shows or classic animated films no matter where she is. In some cases your mom will even be able to download movies and shows to watch offline, which is great for any situation where she wouldn't have Wi-Fi access like a plane ride to visit her son for the weekend.

What is there to watch on Disney+? Well, remember Disney owns a lot of popular properties like Marvel, 20th Century Fox, Pixar, and more. So the answer is: a lot. There are hundreds of movies and TV shows, including content from the 80s and older. Disney even opened the "Vault" to release some stuff you'd normally only be able to watch at certain times of the year. Check out all the movies and the TV shows available on the service. For me personally, my mom loves everything from Winnie the Pooh to Star Wars, so she's got plenty of content to go through.

Save your mom from the boredom of self-isolation. Or from your dad droning on and on about... I don't know... whatever he's been talking about for the last 30 years. Get her the gift of a welcome distraction this year.