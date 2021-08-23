Ghost Of Tsushima Ghost ArmorSource: Android Central

What's a samurai without some cool armor? Ghost of Tsushima has plenty of armor options that you can choose from that can be earned by completing various activities or found throughout the world. We've compiled a list of them, including newer pieces added in Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, so that you can see what they look like and find out if you're missing any.

Jump to:

All Ghost Guides:

If any of the armor or masks seen below look different than yours, it could be because it is an upgraded version of the armor or it has been dyed another color. Certain headbands earned by completing haikus may have a different description depending on which lines you chose.

Body

Body armor is the only piece of armor in the game that offers special attributes when you wear it. Every time you upgrade your armor, these attributes improve as well.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Name Attributes Gameplay Image
Samurai Clan Armor ○ Reduces all damage
○ Increases health
○ Taking damage grants Resolve		 Ghost Of Tsushima Samurai Clan Armor Cropped
Broken Armor No special attributes. Samurai armor that is damaged beyond repair Ghost Of Tsushima Broken Armor Cropped
Tadayori's Armor ○ Increases nocking and reload speed
○ Increases total concentration time
○ Headshots restore concentration		 Ghost Of Tsushima Tadayoris Armor Cropped
Ronin Attire ○ Reduces enemy detection speed
○ Increases melee damage
○ After leaving pampas grass while crouched, enemies will be much slower to detect you		 Ghost Of Tsushima Ronin Attire Cropped
Gosaku's Armor ○ Increases health
○ Increases stagger damage
○ Killing a staggered enemy restores health		 Ghost Of Tsushima Gosakus Armor Cropped
Sakai Clan Armor ○ Increases melee damage
○ Increases health
○ Increases Standoff streak, winning a Standoff may terrify enemies		 Ghost Of Tsushima Sakai Clan Armor Cropped
Kensei Armor ○ Increase to Resolve gains
○ Ghost weapons deal more damage
○ Striking an enemy with a Ghost weapon causes that enemy to deal less damage and receive more damage		 Ghost Of Tsushima Kensei Armor Cropped
Ghost Armor ○ Reduces enemy detecton speed
○ Reduces the number of kills needed to enter the Ghost Stance
○ Kills have a chance to terrify a nearby enemy		 Ghost Of Tsushima Ghost Armor Cropped
Mongol Commander's Armor ○ Increases health
○ Reduces all damage
○ Disguises you while out of combat, reducing Mongol detection speed		 Ghost Of Tsushima Mongol Commanders Armor Cropped
Traveler's Attire ○ Track artifacts with the Guiding Wind
○ Traveling clears more fog of war on the map
○ Controller will vibrate when near an artifact		 Ghost Of Tsushima Travelers Attire Cropped
Fundoshi ○ "A true samurai needs no clothes." - Jin Sakai after too much sake
○ Running and sprinting no longer create noise		 Ghost Of Tsushima Fundoshi Armor Cropped
Sarugami ○ Imbued with the power of a fearsome monkey spirit, pushing its owner to embrace risk and danger
○ Regular Parry is disabled, Perfect Parry becomes a chain of two attacks, Perfect Dodge damages nearby enemies
○ Resolve gains increased
○ Perfect Parry and Dodge windows increased		 Ghost Of Tsushima Sarugami Armor Cropped

Masks

Like helmets, face masks also don't have any special attributes and can be worn with whatever type of body armor you please. Masks are purely cosmetic.

Name Description Gameplay Image
Ghost Mask Inspired by the Sakai mask, created for the Ghost by a good friend. Ghost Of Tsushima Ghost Mask Cropped
Glowering Warrior Crafted for a proud samurai of Tsushima. Ghost Of Tsushima Glowering Warrior Cropped
Sakai Half Mask Worn by the samurai of the Sakai clan. Ghost Of Tsushima Sakai Half Mask Cropped
Sakai Mask Worn by the greatest samurai of the Sakai clan. Ghost Of Tsushima Sakai Mask Cropped
Adachi Half Mask Worn by samurai of the Adachi clan. Ghost Of Tsushima Adachi Half Mask Cropped
Guardian's Scowl Created for Wrathful guardian's of Tsushima. Ghost Of Tsushima Guardians Scowl Mask Cropped
Skeletal Vengeance A grim reminder that death lurks everywhere. Ghost Of Tsushima Skeletal Vengeance Mask Cropped
Avenging Lord Worn by a lord whose brutality was infamous. Ghost Of Tsushima Avenging Lord Mask Cropped
Purity of War A warrior's unswerving resolution will bring victory. Ghost Of Tsushima Purity Of War Mask Cropped
Wolf of Tsushima A deadly hunter, whether alone or with allies. Ghost Of Tsushima Wolf Of Tsushima Mask Cropped
Nasu Baba's Wrath Demonic visage for a fearsome warrior. Ghost Of Tsushima Nasu Babas Wrath Mask Cropped
Thief's Wrap An indomitable lord emerges from Tsushima's clans. Ghost Of Tsushima Thiefs Wrap Cropped
Ivory of Woe For those wishing to stay anonymous. Ghost Of Tsushima Ivory Of Woe Mask Cropped
Venerable Spirit Worn by warriors who have earned respect. Ghost Of Tsushima Venerable Spirit Mask Cropped
Sacred Mountain Messenger True warrior and servant of the mountain kami. Ghost Of Tsushima Sacred Mountain Messenger Mask Cropped
Gosaku's Visage The face of Gosaku, who feared no one and defended all. Ghost Of Tsushima Gosakus Visage Mask Cropped
Shattered Mask of Tomoe Worn by a legendary archer, once an enemy, but no longer... Ghost Of Tsushima Shattered Mask Of Tomoe Cropped
Conqueror's Mask Worn by high-ranking Mongol warriors and leaders. Ghost Of Tsushima Conquerors Mask Cropped
Snows of Kamiagata Worn mainly in the north for warmth. Ghost Of Tsushima Snows Of Kamiagata Mask Cropped
Brutal Bandit For those who don't need to hide their past deeds. Ghost Of Tsushima Brutal Bandit Mask Cropped
Haunted Dreams Worn by those who have seen death. Ghost Of Tsushima Haunted Dreams Mask Cropped
Samurai Clan Mask Traditional mask worn by samurai of Tsushima. Ghost Of Tsushima Samurai Clan Mask Cropped
Kijin's Blood Tsushima's avenging demon. Ghost Of Tsushima Kijins Blood Mask Cropped
Seiryuu's Glare For a warrior with the heart of a dragon. Ghost Of Tsushima Seiryuus Glare Mask Cropped
Sarugami's Maw Face the fierce jaws of a Sarugami. Ghost Of Tsushima Sarugami Maw

Helmets and headbands

While certain armor sets have particular helmets and masks that go with them, you can mix and match however you want. Helmets are independent of your body armor and do not come with any stat boosts.

Name Description Gameplay Image
Samurai Clan Helmet Worn with pride by the samurai of Tsushima. Ghost Of Tsushima Samurai Clan Helmet Cropped
Samurai Clan Helmet - Refined Worn with pride by the samurai of Tsushima. Ghost Of Tsushima Samurai Clan Helmet Refined Cropped
Sword Master's Hat Worn by wanderers whose first duty is mastery of the blade. Ghost Of Tsushima Sword Masters Hat Cropped
Sakai Clan Helmet Hallmark of the samurai of the Sakai clan. Ghost Of Tsushima Sakai Clan Helmet Cropped
Sakai Clan Helmet - Improved Hallmark of the samurai of the Sakai clan. Ghost Of Tsushima Sakai Clan Helmet Improved Cropped
Sakai Clan Helmet - Refined For the leader of the Sakai clan. Previously worn by Jin's father, Kazumasa Sakai. Ghost Of Tsushima Sakai Clan Helmet Refined Cropped
Tadayori's Hat - Improved Worn by Tadayori, legendary archer and Azamo Bay's savior. Ghost Of Tsushima Tadayoris Hat Improved Cropped
Ghost Headband The headband of Tsushima's legendary Ghost. Ghost Of Tsushima Ghost Headband Cropped
Patchwork Straw Hat Simple, unaffected, and repaired by its owner for many years. Ghost Of Tsushima Patchwork Straw Hat Cropped
Bowman's Straw Hat Favored by skilled archers. Ghost Of Tsushima Bowmans Straw Hat Cropped
Farmer's Straw Hat Favored by farmers and those who support them. Ghost Of Tsushima Farmers Straw Hat Cropped
Wood Spirit Straw Hat For those who walk the lonely forests and bogs of Tsushima. Ghost Of Tsushima Wood Spirit Straw Hat Cropped
Weathered Straw Hat It may have been better days, but it has lived a full life. Ghost Of Tsushima Weathered Straw Hat Cropped
Wanderer's Straw Hat Keeps the rain off your face and the sun from your eyes. Ghost Of Tsushima Wanderers Straw Hat Cropped
Betrayer's Hat Last worn by a childhood friend... and a traitor to Tsushima. Ghost Of Tsushima Betrayers Hat Cropped
Headband of Uncertainty Ocean out of reach. An Unknown world teems with life. Nowhere left to go. Ghost Of Tsushima Headband Of Uncertainty Cropped
Headband of Strife Close being the veil. Struggle and cry out for help. Shattered, but alive. Ghost Of Tsushima Headband Of Strife Cropped
Band of the Second Son The colors of a warrior from a dstant time and place. Ghost Of Tsushima Band Of The Second Son Cropped
Headband of Defeat Pure of heart and soul. Warriors fall, birthed anew. Gasping for new life. Ghost Of Tsushima Headband Of Defeat Cropped
Headband of Survival Thriving in the dark. The outstretched hands left to fend. Answers never found. Ghost Of Tsushima Headband Of Survival Cropped
Headler's Headband Cherished by the healers of Akashima. Ghost Of Tsushima Healers Headband Cropped
Headband of Preservation Sights set high above. A journey's path never known. Rushing past failure. Ghost Of Tsushima Headband Of Preservation Cropped
Sago Blue Headband Handcrafted in the northen rown of Sago, famed for its dyes. Ghost Of Tsushima Sago Blue Headband Cropped
Headband of Serenity Whispers through the trees. Swaying freely in the wind. Growing ever strong. Ghost Of Tsushima Headband Of Serenity Cropped
Gosaku's Helmet - Improved Worn by Gosaku, famed protector of Tsushima's farmers. Ghost Of Tsushima Gosakus Helmet Improved Cropped
Gosaku's Helmet - Refined Gosaku's helmet gave rise to his nickname, the Tiger of Tsushima. Ghost Of Tsushima Gosakus Helmet Refined Cropped
Kensei Hat - Improved A trophy taken from the straw hat duelist Kojiro. Ghost Of Tsushima Kensei Hat Improved Cropped
Kensei Hat - Refined A trophy taken from the straw hat duelist Kojiro. Ghost Of Tsushima Kensei Hat Refined Cropped
Headband of Rebirth A journey awaits. A welcome escape from all. Wash the fear away. Ghost Of Tsushima Headband Of Rebirth Cropped
Headband of Fear Secrets buried deep. Shifting shadows beckon forth. Guided by night's glow. Ghost Of Tsushima Headband Of Fear Cropped
Gyozen's Blindfold Worn by the keepers of Tsushima's legends. Ghost Of Tsushima Gyozens Blindfold Cropped
Headband of Ruin Shattered and hopeless. Bowing to devastation. Accepting our fate. Ghost Of Tsushima Headband Of Ruin Cropped
Headband of Death Basked in peace, we rest. The earth's cold grasp, underneath. Flourishing and free. Ghost Of Tsushima Headband Of Death Cropped
Headband of Perseverance Banded together. Fear of what's lurking beneath. Trained to never fail. Ghost Of Tsushima Headband Of Perseverance Cropped
Crooked Kama Headband Reap your enemies like rice at harvest time. Ghost Of Tsushima Crooked Kama Headband Cropped
Chaos Headband Prefered by those who sow confusion and fear in the ranks of their enemies. Ghost Of Tsushima Chaos Headband Cropped
Noble Fighter's Headband Only those with worthy ambitions may wear this headband. Ghost Of Tsushima Noble Fighters Headband Cropped
Clear Summer Headband Refreshing as a sea breeze in summer. Ghost Of Tsushima Clear Summer Headband Cropped
Fierce Warrior's Headband Heralds the relentless futy of a warrior without fear. Ghost Of Tsushima Fierce Warroirs Headband Cropped
Headband of Peace Following the breeze. Deep breaths released to the wind. Prepared to change course. Ghost Of Tsushima Headband Of Peace Cropped
Kensei Headband A trophy taken from the Straw Hat duelist Kojiro. Ghost Of Tsushima Kensei Headband Cropped
Gosaku's Headband Worn by the legendary Gosaku. Ghost Of Tsushima Gosakus Headband Cropped
Pure Intent Headband For warriors whose purpose and commitment never waver. Ghost Of Tsushima Pure Intent Headband Cropped
Mongol Helmet Worn by Mongol soldiers. Ghost Of Tsushima Mongol Helmet Cropped
Hinode Headband Brilliant as the sunlight that drives away evil spirits. Ghost Of Tsushima Hinode Headband Cropped
Tora Headband Imparts the fury and cunning of the tiger to its wearer. Ghost Of Tsushima Tora Headband Cropped
Serpent Strike Headband Dyed the shade of a venemous snake, so beware the wearer's bite. Ghost Of Tsushima Serpent Strike Headband Cropped
Warrior's Sunset Headband As day gives way to night, blood and fire to follow. Ghost Of Tsushima Warriots Sunset Headband
Plum Blossom Headband One day peace will return to Tsushima, like a cool night breeze that rustles the plum trees. Ghost Of Tsushima Plum Blossom Headband Cropped
Headband of Refuge Calm waters, calm mind. Darkness fades in brilliant light. We rise together. Ghost Of Tsushima Headband Of Refuge Cropped
Night Ocean Headband For a warrior who strikes from the depths of unknown darkness. Ghost Of Tsushima Night Ocean Headband Cropped
Kyoto Twilight Headband Imbued with the mysterious power of the imperial court. Ghost Of Tsushima Kyoto Twilight Headband
Headband of the Invasion Calm before the storm. Overtaking all it sees. Rushing to the end. Ghost Of Tsushima Headband Of The Invasion Cropped
Natural Vengeance Headband The wilderness harbors danger and delight alike. Ghost Of Tsushima Natural Vengeance Headband Cropped
Aozora Headband Optimism in the face of adversity is the samurai spirit. Ghost Of Tsushima Aozora Headband Cropped
Headband of Strength The final defense. The mind recalls the teachings. Fight through the darkness. Ghost Of Tsushima Headband Of Strength Cropped
Headband of Hope Endure together. A heart refusing to fail. Overcome the odds. Ghost Of Tsushima Headband Of Hope Cropped
Northern Farmer's Hat Preferred by the farmers of the colder Kamiagata climate. Ghost Of Tsushima Northern Farmers Hat Cropped
Toyotama Straw Hat Favored by those who haunt Toyotama's marshes. Ghost Of Tsushima Toyotama Straw Hat Cropped
Riverbed Straw Hat A poor, humble traveler... or a deadly warrior? Ghost Of Tsushima Riverbed Straw Hat Cropped
Oni's Blade Straw Hat The wandering warrior who brings terror to evil spirits. Ghost Of Tsushima Onis Blade Straw Hat Cropped
Tengai True mastery begins where individual ego ends. Ghost Of Tsushima Tengai Helmet Cropped
White Headband The will of a warrior is timeless and untouched by death. Ghost Of Tsushima White Headband Cropped
Genbu Straw Hat The power of darkness and shadow. Ghost Of Tsushima Genbu Straw Hat Cropped
Sarugami Helmet A sure defense against Sarugami's foes. Ghost Of Tsushima Sarugami Helmet
Sarugmi Helmet Improved A kabuto worthy of Sarugami himself. Ghost Of Tsushima Sarugami Helmet Improved
Sarugami Helmet Refined Sarugami watches over any who wear his helm or dare to face him. Ghost Of Tsushima Sarugami Helmet Refined

Horse Armor

With the Iki Island expansion, you can find horse armor for your trusty steed!

Name Description Gameplay Image
Sakai Horse Armor ○ You are more resilient to attacks when mounted
○ Horse Charge deals more damage, can one-hit kill Brutes
○ 10% chance to recover Resolve when using Horse Charge		 Ghost Of Tsushima Sakai Horse Armor

If you're interested in Ghost of Tsushima, check out our review where we say it's a great samurai game, but doesn't bring anything unique to the table and its open world is pretty sparse.

One samurai

Ghost Of Tsushima Directors Cut Ps5 Cover

Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut PS5

Strike from the shade

Ghost of Tsushima was already a great game, now it'll be better than ever with a new version taking advantage of the PS5 hardware, plus a new expansion that'll continue Jin Sakai's story.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Why does the Pixel 5a exist?
because reasons

Why does the Pixel 5a exist?

The Google Pixel 5a is finally here, with a bigger battery and important features like water resistance. But a more important question than what the Pixel 5a is is why it even exists.