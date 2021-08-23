Samurai Clan Helmet Worn with pride by the samurai of Tsushima.

Samurai Clan Helmet - Refined Worn with pride by the samurai of Tsushima.

Sword Master's Hat Worn by wanderers whose first duty is mastery of the blade.

Sakai Clan Helmet Hallmark of the samurai of the Sakai clan.

Sakai Clan Helmet - Improved Hallmark of the samurai of the Sakai clan.

Sakai Clan Helmet - Refined For the leader of the Sakai clan. Previously worn by Jin's father, Kazumasa Sakai.

Tadayori's Hat - Improved Worn by Tadayori, legendary archer and Azamo Bay's savior.

Ghost Headband The headband of Tsushima's legendary Ghost.

Patchwork Straw Hat Simple, unaffected, and repaired by its owner for many years.

Bowman's Straw Hat Favored by skilled archers.

Farmer's Straw Hat Favored by farmers and those who support them.

Wood Spirit Straw Hat For those who walk the lonely forests and bogs of Tsushima.

Weathered Straw Hat It may have been better days, but it has lived a full life.

Wanderer's Straw Hat Keeps the rain off your face and the sun from your eyes.

Betrayer's Hat Last worn by a childhood friend... and a traitor to Tsushima.

Headband of Uncertainty Ocean out of reach. An Unknown world teems with life. Nowhere left to go.

Headband of Strife Close being the veil. Struggle and cry out for help. Shattered, but alive.

Band of the Second Son The colors of a warrior from a dstant time and place.

Headband of Defeat Pure of heart and soul. Warriors fall, birthed anew. Gasping for new life.

Headband of Survival Thriving in the dark. The outstretched hands left to fend. Answers never found.

Headler's Headband Cherished by the healers of Akashima.

Headband of Preservation Sights set high above. A journey's path never known. Rushing past failure.

Sago Blue Headband Handcrafted in the northen rown of Sago, famed for its dyes.

Headband of Serenity Whispers through the trees. Swaying freely in the wind. Growing ever strong.

Gosaku's Helmet - Improved Worn by Gosaku, famed protector of Tsushima's farmers.

Gosaku's Helmet - Refined Gosaku's helmet gave rise to his nickname, the Tiger of Tsushima.

Kensei Hat - Improved A trophy taken from the straw hat duelist Kojiro.

Kensei Hat - Refined A trophy taken from the straw hat duelist Kojiro.

Headband of Rebirth A journey awaits. A welcome escape from all. Wash the fear away.

Headband of Fear Secrets buried deep. Shifting shadows beckon forth. Guided by night's glow.

Gyozen's Blindfold Worn by the keepers of Tsushima's legends.

Headband of Ruin Shattered and hopeless. Bowing to devastation. Accepting our fate.

Headband of Death Basked in peace, we rest. The earth's cold grasp, underneath. Flourishing and free.

Headband of Perseverance Banded together. Fear of what's lurking beneath. Trained to never fail.

Crooked Kama Headband Reap your enemies like rice at harvest time.

Chaos Headband Prefered by those who sow confusion and fear in the ranks of their enemies.

Noble Fighter's Headband Only those with worthy ambitions may wear this headband.

Clear Summer Headband Refreshing as a sea breeze in summer.

Fierce Warrior's Headband Heralds the relentless futy of a warrior without fear.

Headband of Peace Following the breeze. Deep breaths released to the wind. Prepared to change course.

Kensei Headband A trophy taken from the Straw Hat duelist Kojiro.

Gosaku's Headband Worn by the legendary Gosaku.

Pure Intent Headband For warriors whose purpose and commitment never waver.

Mongol Helmet Worn by Mongol soldiers.

Hinode Headband Brilliant as the sunlight that drives away evil spirits.

Tora Headband Imparts the fury and cunning of the tiger to its wearer.

Serpent Strike Headband Dyed the shade of a venemous snake, so beware the wearer's bite.

Warrior's Sunset Headband As day gives way to night, blood and fire to follow.

Plum Blossom Headband One day peace will return to Tsushima, like a cool night breeze that rustles the plum trees.

Headband of Refuge Calm waters, calm mind. Darkness fades in brilliant light. We rise together.

Night Ocean Headband For a warrior who strikes from the depths of unknown darkness.

Kyoto Twilight Headband Imbued with the mysterious power of the imperial court.

Headband of the Invasion Calm before the storm. Overtaking all it sees. Rushing to the end.

Natural Vengeance Headband The wilderness harbors danger and delight alike.

Aozora Headband Optimism in the face of adversity is the samurai spirit.

Headband of Strength The final defense. The mind recalls the teachings. Fight through the darkness.

Headband of Hope Endure together. A heart refusing to fail. Overcome the odds.

Northern Farmer's Hat Preferred by the farmers of the colder Kamiagata climate.

Toyotama Straw Hat Favored by those who haunt Toyotama's marshes.

Riverbed Straw Hat A poor, humble traveler... or a deadly warrior?

Oni's Blade Straw Hat The wandering warrior who brings terror to evil spirits.

Tengai True mastery begins where individual ego ends.

White Headband The will of a warrior is timeless and untouched by death.

Genbu Straw Hat The power of darkness and shadow.

Sarugami Helmet A sure defense against Sarugami's foes.

Sarugmi Helmet Improved A kabuto worthy of Sarugami himself.