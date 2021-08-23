What's a samurai without some cool armor? Ghost of Tsushima has plenty of armor options that you can choose from that can be earned by completing various activities or found throughout the world. We've compiled a list of them, including newer pieces added in Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, so that you can see what they look like and find out if you're missing any.
If any of the armor or masks seen below look different than yours, it could be because it is an upgraded version of the armor or it has been dyed another color. Certain headbands earned by completing haikus may have a different description depending on which lines you chose.
Body
Body armor is the only piece of armor in the game that offers special attributes when you wear it. Every time you upgrade your armor, these attributes improve as well.
○ Reduces all damage ○ Increases health ○ Taking damage grants Resolve
Broken Armor
No special attributes. Samurai armor that is damaged beyond repair
Tadayori's Armor
○ Increases nocking and reload speed ○ Increases total concentration time ○ Headshots restore concentration
Ronin Attire
○ Reduces enemy detection speed ○ Increases melee damage ○ After leaving pampas grass while crouched, enemies will be much slower to detect you
Gosaku's Armor
○ Increases health ○ Increases stagger damage ○ Killing a staggered enemy restores health
Sakai Clan Armor
○ Increases melee damage ○ Increases health ○ Increases Standoff streak, winning a Standoff may terrify enemies
Kensei Armor
○ Increase to Resolve gains ○ Ghost weapons deal more damage ○ Striking an enemy with a Ghost weapon causes that enemy to deal less damage and receive more damage
Ghost Armor
○ Reduces enemy detecton speed ○ Reduces the number of kills needed to enter the Ghost Stance ○ Kills have a chance to terrify a nearby enemy
Mongol Commander's Armor
○ Increases health ○ Reduces all damage ○ Disguises you while out of combat, reducing Mongol detection speed
Traveler's Attire
○ Track artifacts with the Guiding Wind ○ Traveling clears more fog of war on the map ○ Controller will vibrate when near an artifact
Fundoshi
○ "A true samurai needs no clothes." - Jin Sakai after too much sake ○ Running and sprinting no longer create noise
Sarugami
○ Imbued with the power of a fearsome monkey spirit, pushing its owner to embrace risk and danger ○ Regular Parry is disabled, Perfect Parry becomes a chain of two attacks, Perfect Dodge damages nearby enemies ○ Resolve gains increased ○ Perfect Parry and Dodge windows increased
Masks
Like helmets, face masks also don't have any special attributes and can be worn with whatever type of body armor you please. Masks are purely cosmetic.
Name
Description
Gameplay Image
Ghost Mask
Inspired by the Sakai mask, created for the Ghost by a good friend.
Glowering Warrior
Crafted for a proud samurai of Tsushima.
Sakai Half Mask
Worn by the samurai of the Sakai clan.
Sakai Mask
Worn by the greatest samurai of the Sakai clan.
Adachi Half Mask
Worn by samurai of the Adachi clan.
Guardian's Scowl
Created for Wrathful guardian's of Tsushima.
Skeletal Vengeance
A grim reminder that death lurks everywhere.
Avenging Lord
Worn by a lord whose brutality was infamous.
Purity of War
A warrior's unswerving resolution will bring victory.
Wolf of Tsushima
A deadly hunter, whether alone or with allies.
Nasu Baba's Wrath
Demonic visage for a fearsome warrior.
Thief's Wrap
An indomitable lord emerges from Tsushima's clans.
Ivory of Woe
For those wishing to stay anonymous.
Venerable Spirit
Worn by warriors who have earned respect.
Sacred Mountain Messenger
True warrior and servant of the mountain kami.
Gosaku's Visage
The face of Gosaku, who feared no one and defended all.
Shattered Mask of Tomoe
Worn by a legendary archer, once an enemy, but no longer...
Conqueror's Mask
Worn by high-ranking Mongol warriors and leaders.
Snows of Kamiagata
Worn mainly in the north for warmth.
Brutal Bandit
For those who don't need to hide their past deeds.
Haunted Dreams
Worn by those who have seen death.
Samurai Clan Mask
Traditional mask worn by samurai of Tsushima.
Kijin's Blood
Tsushima's avenging demon.
Seiryuu's Glare
For a warrior with the heart of a dragon.
Sarugami's Maw
Face the fierce jaws of a Sarugami.
Helmets and headbands
While certain armor sets have particular helmets and masks that go with them, you can mix and match however you want. Helmets are independent of your body armor and do not come with any stat boosts.
Name
Description
Gameplay Image
Samurai Clan Helmet
Worn with pride by the samurai of Tsushima.
Samurai Clan Helmet - Refined
Worn with pride by the samurai of Tsushima.
Sword Master's Hat
Worn by wanderers whose first duty is mastery of the blade.
Sakai Clan Helmet
Hallmark of the samurai of the Sakai clan.
Sakai Clan Helmet - Improved
Hallmark of the samurai of the Sakai clan.
Sakai Clan Helmet - Refined
For the leader of the Sakai clan. Previously worn by Jin's father, Kazumasa Sakai.
Tadayori's Hat - Improved
Worn by Tadayori, legendary archer and Azamo Bay's savior.
Ghost Headband
The headband of Tsushima's legendary Ghost.
Patchwork Straw Hat
Simple, unaffected, and repaired by its owner for many years.
Bowman's Straw Hat
Favored by skilled archers.
Farmer's Straw Hat
Favored by farmers and those who support them.
Wood Spirit Straw Hat
For those who walk the lonely forests and bogs of Tsushima.
Weathered Straw Hat
It may have been better days, but it has lived a full life.
Wanderer's Straw Hat
Keeps the rain off your face and the sun from your eyes.
Betrayer's Hat
Last worn by a childhood friend... and a traitor to Tsushima.
Headband of Uncertainty
Ocean out of reach. An Unknown world teems with life. Nowhere left to go.
Headband of Strife
Close being the veil. Struggle and cry out for help. Shattered, but alive.
Band of the Second Son
The colors of a warrior from a dstant time and place.
Headband of Defeat
Pure of heart and soul. Warriors fall, birthed anew. Gasping for new life.
Headband of Survival
Thriving in the dark. The outstretched hands left to fend. Answers never found.
Headler's Headband
Cherished by the healers of Akashima.
Headband of Preservation
Sights set high above. A journey's path never known. Rushing past failure.
Sago Blue Headband
Handcrafted in the northen rown of Sago, famed for its dyes.
Headband of Serenity
Whispers through the trees. Swaying freely in the wind. Growing ever strong.
Gosaku's Helmet - Improved
Worn by Gosaku, famed protector of Tsushima's farmers.
Gosaku's Helmet - Refined
Gosaku's helmet gave rise to his nickname, the Tiger of Tsushima.
Kensei Hat - Improved
A trophy taken from the straw hat duelist Kojiro.
Kensei Hat - Refined
A trophy taken from the straw hat duelist Kojiro.
Headband of Rebirth
A journey awaits. A welcome escape from all. Wash the fear away.
