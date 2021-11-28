A smart home wouldn't be complete without a Fire TV product, and whether you care for Amazon or not, there's no denying that its technology has taken over households around the world. The best Cyber Monday smart home deals feature discounts on several different Echo Show and Dot models, along with the Fire TV Stick. But if the latter isn't enough for you, then you may be interested in the Fire TV Cube. The Fire TV Cube is your ticket to hands-free entertainment, and you can save $40 right now for Cyber Monday.

While it's definitely pricier than a Fire TV Stick, bear in mind that the Fire TV Cube can do a lot more. The whole package comes with the Fire TV Cube, Alexa voice remote, Ethernet adapter, IR extender cable, and a power adapter. Even when stacked up against the Fire TV Stick 4K Max, it still beats it with hands-free Alexa support and 16GB of storage.

If that all seems like overkill, don't be afraid to purchase the standard Fire TV Stick 4K, which also happens to be on sale at the moment for just $25, a savings of 50%. It may not be as advanced, but it could be exactly what your home needs.

Regardless of which purchase you make, you're getting an excellent deal. You likely won't find prices lower than this throughout the rest of the year.