The third generation Nest Learning Thermostat is still one of the best smart thermostats in 2020, and now, just in time for Black Friday it's cheaper than ever before at Amazon UK. The retailer has Google's connected thermostat available in silver, priced just £158.99, a saving of £61 compared to the regular price tag of £219.99.

Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd gen. | £159 at Amazon UK Though it's not the cheapest smart thermostat system, the Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) supports most HVAC systems, and can build schedules automatically based on your heating and cooling patterns. It's absolutely still worth picking up, and now cheaper than ever for UK buyers. £159 at Amazon UK

As the name suggests, the Nest Learning Thermostat learns your habits as you adjust it throughout the day. And it can also adjust based on the outside temperature, so if it's going to be a really hot or really cold day, it knows. Plus there's a minimalist stainless steel chassis, easy rotating controls and stylish circular display. And naturally, you can use Nest on your smartphone so you don't even need to get up to change the temperature.

While there are certainly cheaper connected thermostats available, including Nest's own cheaper "Nest Thermostat," the third gen Learning Thermostat remains a great buy, especially for under £160.