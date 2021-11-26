If you're looking to upgrade your security with some affordable cameras, there's plenty to choose from. We're continuing to monitor the best Black Friday smart home deals, and for anyone looking to step up their camera game, you can save a ton of cash with some timely Ring Stick Up Cam and Echo Show 5 bundles. Depending on your pick, you can even save up to 49% on some bundles, which are $115 off the normal price.

There's different bundles available depending on your needs, with white and black colors available, while you can also choose between battery-powered or plug-in options.

Up to 49% off Ring Stick Up Cam and Echo Show 5 bundles

Ring Stick Up Cam Maybe you've already got an Echo Show 5 (or other Alexa screen device) and just need to expand your cameras? Then you'll want to grab a Ring Stick Up Cam at 25% off. You can get them in black or white, with plug-in options or battery-powered models available. $75 at Amazon Ring Stick Up Cam - Two Pack So maybe you need two cameras? Also not a problem, as the savings for Black Friday extend to this two-pack that also comes in black and white, plug-in or battery-powered models. Just keep in mind that both have to be the same make and model, so there's no mixing and matching different combinations. $150 at Amazon Ring Stick Up Cam and Echo Show 5 If you've not gotten your security journey started yet, this is absolutely the way to go. For under $100, grab a Ring Stick Up camera and Echo Show 5, allowing you to monitor anything you need with a solid, Alexa-powered device. $95 at Amazon Ring Stick Up Cam Two Pack and Echo Show 5 If you need an Echo Show 5 and some cameras, some of the best savings for your money will be in this double pack, which is far cheaper than buying everything you need separately. $170 at Amazon

Given the general electronic shortage that's ongoing, as well as the fact we're heading into the holidays, there's no telling how long these assorted bundles will last, so we'd recommend you grab one quickly. It's also extremely unlikely we'll be seeing better prices anytime soon.