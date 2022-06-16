Demeo's Curse of the Serpent Lord campaign out now in free update

What you need to know

Demeo is a dungeon crawling RPG in virtual reality on Meta and SteamVR headsets, and in non-VR on PC.

Both versions received a free update today that adds the new Curse of the Serpent Lord campaign, a new class, a reworked class, new enemies, and more.

A fifth campaign is scheduled for the game later this year.

Card-based dungeon crawler RPG Demeo added a new campaign featuring a snake god, another magiucal class, new enemies, and more in a free update available today for all players.

The free update is for both the virtual reality version on Quest 2 and SteamVR headsets, and the non-VR version for PC that released last April. The biggest addition in the update is the game's fourth campaign, Curse of the Serpent Lord, that was teased last month.

"In the desolate wastelands of Ronth Desert, the village of Izteria was built to be a shielded sanctuary to protect the followers of Iztir so they could worship in peace and solitude," the campaign's description reads. "But with the arrival of their serpent god, that peace broke — turning the townsfolk into monsters clad in the skin of reptiles! Can your band of adventurers confront the Serpent Lord, uncover the truth, and break the curse?"

The Demeo update adds a new Warlock class that is always accompanied by her pet cat, which can charge at enemies. The Warlock has the ability to create portals, fire magical missiles, and set up magical barriers. The Sorcerer class also received a slight rework with a new Overcharge ability that fills him with electricity and stuns any attacking enemies, while it turns "his Zap power into the much more powerful Lightning Bolt."

Also included in the update are new enemies, a poisonous corruption environmental hazard, an in-game merchant to trade rare items for cards, a new potion stand, and other secrets.

Demeo studio Resolution Games said the game's fifth campaign will be coming later this year and gave a slightly generic description: "the band of intrepid adventurers take a trip into a town for the very first time, where powerful new enemies and all new dangers await." Demeo continues to be one of the best Quest 2 games with continuous free updates since its launch last year.