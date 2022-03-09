Demeo VR owners will receive PC Edition for free when it launches

What you need to know

Demeo is a VR dungeon crawling RPG for Quest and SteamVR headsets with a non-VR version coming to PC on April 7.

Players who own the VR version will receive the PC Edition for free when it launches, and those who purchase the PC Edition will get the VR version at no additional cost.

The free copy will be tied to the platform initially purchased on, whether it is the Quest store or Steam.

Demeo developer Resolution Games announced today that all players who own the VR version of the card-based RPG will receive the non-VR Demeo: PC Edition when it launches into early access on April 7.

In a blog post, the studio said that the offer applies retroactively and to all future purchases of the game. Buying either the VR version or the PC Edition at $30 will give access to the other for no additional cost, and progress will be automatically synced across both versions at any time.

Demeo: PC Edition will be given to Quest 2, Rift, and SteamVR owners, but the free offer will be tied to the platform that the VR version was purchased on. On Steam, current owners and future buyers of either version will have both automatically added to the game library. Those who purchased Demeo from the Quest store will be able to play the PC Edition through Oculus Rift app on Windows, and the studio said it would provide a guide at launch to help players with installation.

Quest owners will not be able to receive the Steam version for free, and progress synced between the VR and non-VR versions will only work within the same platform ecosystem. Regardless of version played or where it was bought, Demeo supports cross-platform play across Steam and Quest.

Demeo, one of the best Quest 2 games, has been steadily supported with new content since its launch last year. The game recently gave players a spacious lobby to hang out between games, and is planning a four-player PvP mode alongside two new campaigns later this year.