What you need to know
- Card-based virtual reality game Demeo will receive several updates in 2022.
- The updates include a social lobby, player-versus-player mode, and two new campaigns.
- Demeo: PC Edition will be launching for Steam next April and does not require a VR headset to play.
Resolution Games revealed its 2022 roadmap today for its dungeon crawling virtual reality title Demeo including new modes, campaigns, and a non-VR version.
The roadmap starts on Feb. 24 with a new social hub where players can customize their avatars and meet with other players in-between adventures. The hangout space will also include a playable arcade mini-game called Hauntlet, which was designed by Doom co-creator and Resolution Games senior creative director Tom Hall.
The studio will be launching a non-VR version of the game called Demeo: PC Edition in Steam Early Access on April 7. This version will support cross-platform play with VR users, though can be restricted to just PC players, and will include all adventures released to date. The studio also said it would "promise to deliver all future adventures simultaneously across all available platforms."
Other updates coming to Demeo in 2022 with no confirmed release date include a PVP mode with up to four players battling against each other and two new campaigns. The hangout space, PC version, and PVP mode can be seen briefly in the post-launch roadmap trailer below.
Demeo also released its third adventure today, Roots of Evil, with the new Bard class, more cards, enemies, and levels. The campaign is available as a free update for all Quest 2, Rift, and SteamVR owners.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Fairphone 3 review: Sustainability requires sacrifices
You may have never heard of Fairphone, but the Dutch company is trying to make waves across the tech industry with its sustainable approach to materials sourcing, distribution, labor relations, and customer care. We got the chance to try out the Fairphone 3, and we have some thoughts on the device beyond its hardware and software experience.
Here's the rundown on current Disney+ prices and deals
Looking to sign up for Disney Plus but want to make sure you get the best deal on it? Look no further!
MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chips will power international flagships in 2022
MediaTek's new chip has the potential to compete with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The Dimensity 9000 will appear in several popular brands in 2022.
Keep the Oculus Quest or Quest 2 charged with one of these battery packs
One difficulty of mobile VR is keeping the device charged if you have particularly long sessions. Here are some recommendations to keep your Oculus Quest 2 or Oculus Quest going strong.