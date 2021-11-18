Resolution Games took to Twitter to announce a second expansion for their beloved, card-based RPG, Demeo. The free DLC is set to include new cards, enemies, levels, and even a bard as a new playable character class.

The announcement only confirmed the new character, but Resolution Games also uploaded a brief developer Q&A hosted by their community manager, Ciwiel, on their YouTube channel. The Q&A included a few details about the upcoming DLC, including some concept art for the game.