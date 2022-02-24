What you need to know
- Demeo is a card-based dungeon crawling RPG completely playable in virtual reality.
- The latest update adds social space Heroes' Hangout where players can launch games, play mini-games, view tips, and customize avatars.
- The game currently offers a free PC demo as part of Steam Next Fest, and the non-VR version of Demeo with cross-platform play is scheduled to launch on April 7.
Dungeon crawling RPG and virtual reality title Demeo received a free update today that adds a new social space to the game where players can hang out and do other activities before setting up for the next tabletop adventure.
The social space is called Heroes' Hangout and looks like a half-bar and half-lounge type of area. Players can walk around the room, customize their avatars with new outfits, read a giant book filled with Demeo tips, meet other people, and take pictures that can be uploaded directly to Discord. The hangout also contains an archery mini-game called Hunter's Challenge and a playable retro arcade game called Hauntlet, created by Doom co-creator and Resolution Games senior creative director Tom Hall.
Players will be able to set their hangouts as open to the general public or private if you just want to play a campaign with only people you know. The studio showed off the new Heroes' Hangout in the trailer below.
Today's addition kicks off the roadmap of Demeo updates for 2022 that Resolution Games revealed late last year. The VR game will be getting its own non-VR version, simply called Demeo: PC Edition, coming to Steam Early Access on April 7. Players can try out the game without VR currently with a free demo as part of Steam Next Fest, though is restricted to other PC players.
Demeo: PC Edition will support cross-platform play with Quest 2, Rift, and SteamVR users at launch and include all adventures released to date with future campaigns delivered simultaneously between both versions. Also slated to come to the game this year is a four-player PvP mode and two campaigns with no announced dates yet.
