Dungeon crawling RPG and virtual reality title Demeo received a free update today that adds a new social space to the game where players can hang out and do other activities before setting up for the next tabletop adventure.

The social space is called Heroes' Hangout and looks like a half-bar and half-lounge type of area. Players can walk around the room, customize their avatars with new outfits, read a giant book filled with Demeo tips, meet other people, and take pictures that can be uploaded directly to Discord. The hangout also contains an archery mini-game called Hunter's Challenge and a playable retro arcade game called Hauntlet, created by Doom co-creator and Resolution Games senior creative director Tom Hall.

Players will be able to set their hangouts as open to the general public or private if you just want to play a campaign with only people you know. The studio showed off the new Heroes' Hangout in the trailer below.