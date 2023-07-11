My favorite Quest 2 accessories are all on sale for Prime Day

I love my Quest 2, but there's no denying it's not the most comfortable thing to use for a long period of time. Thankfully, a bunch of great accessories are available to fix that, and all of my favorite ones are on sale for Prime Day!

Of all the Quest 2 accessories I own, my most favorite is the GeekVR Q2 Pro head strap. It's currently 35% off for Prime Day, making it just $41 for the next 24 hours only. This one doesn't just make the headset more comfortable. It also adds hours of battery life to your experience, making it possible to play for up to six hours (or more) at a time.

GeekVR Q2 Pro: $69.99 $41.49 at Amazon Get my favorite Quest 2 head strap and add some serious comfort to your play sessions. With luscious padding, a weight-balancing design, and magnetically interchangeable, rechargeable battery packs, the GeekVR Q2 Pro has everything you could ever want (or need) in a VR head strap for the Quest 2. Don't forget to clip that 10% coupon on the Amazon store listing to get the full discount!

GeekVR went out of its way to design a head strap that's filled to the brim with comfortable, plush padding that helps absorb the weight of the Quest 2 and even it out all along your head. That's a huge improvement over the default cloth strap that frontloads all the headset's weight onto your face.

It's easily adjustable via the wheel on the back, and it even comes with a rechargeable battery pack that doubles as a USB-C battery bank for your phone.

Extra batteries are just $20 right now, making them $5 less than the normal price. Each battery adds up to 3 hours of additional playtime, and they're rechargeable and hot-swappable via the magnetic connection, making it simple as pie to swap out while playing.

KIWI Design controller grips: $32.99 $28.04 at Amazon Get a grip on your VR games with my favorite hand straps for the Quest 2. They add plenty of cushioning and a handy knuckle strap so you can let go without worrying about losing your controllers. Plus, the battery compartment makes it a cinch to swap out batteries as needed without having to remove the entire controller grip.

Next on my list of favorite accessories is the KIWI Design controller grips with extended-length handles. The Quest 2 controllers are quite comfortable out of the box, but these controller grips solve several problems you may have overlooked.

First off, they add an extra layer of grip and anti-sweat protection to the controllers. The silicone material is plush and textured and feels great to hold.

Second, it adds a much-needed "knuckle strap" that wraps around the back of your hands. This makes it actually easy to throw things in VR and ensures you don't drop your controllers even if you fully let go. Plus, they're extra fluffy and feel like clouds on the back of your hands.

Third is the battery compartment which makes it easy to swap out batteries as needed. Quest 2 controller battery life is several months, but it's nice to be able just to pop open a compartment and swap out batteries without hassle.

Soundcore VR P10 earbuds: $79 $55 at Amazon The best Quest 2 headphones are the only earbuds you can use in VR without the nasty latency Bluetooth brings. Plus, they're more than $20 off for Prime Day making this a killer deal!

Lastly, the Soundcore VR P10 earbuds are the only earbuds you can use with a Quest 2 since the system doesn't support Bluetooth headphones. That may sound odd for a modern device, but Bluetooth has nausea-inducing latency; something you don't want in VR unless you enjoy feeling sick (and, obviously, no one does).

The Soundcore VR P10 earbuds come with a special dongle that plugs into your headset's USB-C port and offers latency-free wireless audio. Plus, that dongle has an extra port on it, so you can still use the GeekVR Q2 Pro — or any other Quest 2 accessories that need the USB port — while enjoying earbud-quality audio.

They are the best Quest 2 headphones for a reason!

