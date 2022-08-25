Best Free Games for Oculus Quest 2, Oculus Quest 2022

The Oculus Quest 2 and Oculus Quest are a relatively affordable way to get into VR, but relatively affordable doesn't mean free. After dropping a few hundred dollars on a VR headset, you might want to grab some of the best free Oculus Quest games. There are loads of games on the Oculus Quest and Quest 2, and these are the very best ones that won't cost you a penny.

Rec Room

Rec Room isn't just a great free game; it's a great game in general. Don't be deterred by its basic graphics — this game houses thousands of different rooms that allow you to play multiple games with your friends, including a paintball battle royale, laser tag, and a pirate ship adventure. The whole thing is one, giant, virtual game and experience creator space where you can build, share, and jump into other players' challenges and play spaces.

The games players build range from simple experiences like bowling or Hide 'n Seek, to expansive, complex worlds and games that cover genres like horror, adventure, sports, and more. The best part is Rec Room works on all sorts of different platforms, so there's a whole world of players to meet and homemade games to explore.

Echo VR

This offshoot of the sci-fi adventure Lone Echo brings sports into space. In Echo VR, you fly around as a team of robots playing a VR version of Ultimate-Frisbee-meets-basketball with vertical hoops. It sounds simple, but Echo VR offers lots of chances for developing a deep strategy, as you and your teammates try to set up the perfect pass to score a goal.

The playing field is littered with obstacles that you can push off of to psych out an opponent. There's even a way to go on defense by punching the player holding the disc and stealing it, so you can carry or pass it back to your own goal. This is the kind of virtual game that the kids of the early 80s would hope they'd get to play someday after watching Tron on the big screen.

Epic Roller Coasters

With Epic Roller Coasters, you get more than just a simulation of a roller coaster. Skip the line and strap yourself in for one of the wildest rides on the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2.

Epic Roller Coasters offers a chance to take a spin on some of the most thrilling, eye-popping virtual rides through a futuristic city, a crumbling mine, and a prehistoric world littered with toothy dinosaurs. There's also a shooter mode that gives you a pair of pistols and lets you test your aim with a series of flying targets while you're zooming across the track.

Bait!

Bait! is a basic fishing game that can offer a nice change of pace from the louder fare available in virtual reality. In it, you catch a variety of fish to help a struggling aquarium. There are four different lakes to fish in, and each has its own types of fish.

The game uses the headset's motion controls to mimic the feel of fishing, even if it looks like you're in a vacation home in Toontown. Catch bigger and rarer fish breeds as you move through the levels so you can buy new lures and equipment in Jim-Bob's fishing shop. It's a relaxing game where patience is rewarded with points.

Bogo

This is a lighter game than the others on this list, but this one gives you a chance to play with a cute virtual pet. It's one of the shorter experiences on Oculus Quest, and it's more a toy than a game, but it's just as engaging and fun.

You can feed Bogo, take care of it, play a game of fetch with Bogo, and more; and you don't have to clean up after him. The world Bogo inhabits also has some fun mini-games and hidden areas to explore. The fun of Bogo is finding out what you can do with this mischievous scamp and his fun, little world.

Elixir

You're the apprentice (more like a guinea pig) for a powerful sorceress, and she needs you to keep an eye on her laboratory of mysterious potions and contraptions. This fantasy-themed exploration game uses the Oculus headset's hand tracking technology.

So you don't need the controllers to craft special potions that produce some interesting effects and bits of magic and take care of the sorceress's menagerie of mythical creatures. You can craft spells that let you spew fire from your hands, turn your fingers into slimy tentacles, and uncover the secrets of casting dark magic.

Pokerstars VR

The word "poker" may be in the name, but there's a lot more to this virtual casino than just tables of Texas Hold 'Em. PokerStars VR started as a straight (no pun intended) virtual poker game that let you customize your own personal card to buy with the winnings you accrue in games and tournaments.

The recent Casino One update has expanded the number of games from one to four with Blackjack, Slots, and Roulette. The best part is you can play as much as you want without risking the kids' college fund because you thought your three of a kid was unbeatable.

Pavlov Shack Beta

Shooting games are easily the most popular and most played game on just about any virtual headset. Oculus Quest 2 owners are lucky because they can access one of the most comprehensive and lifelike gun simulators in all of gaming, and it won't cost them a single sawbuck.

Pavlov Shack has a staggering arsenal of weapons; from pistols like a Glock 18C, to rifles like the all-time classic AK-47. Each weapon can be customized with accessories like holographic sights, scopes, suppressors, and grips. There's a life-size shooting range if you just feel like improving your aim, and multiplayer maps where you can run special drills to score the best kill for your team.

Get started with some free games

There aren't a ton of free games available for the Oculus Quest 2, but you can explore several of the headset's features and have fun while you save to build up your library. Rec Room is the most impressive title on this list. The variety of gameplay and massive number of rooms allow you to play for hours with or without your friends. You get so much here, and you don't have to pay a dime.

Echo VR is another excellent free game on the Oculus Quest. It takes advantage of the untethered nature of the headset, and has you move freely inside a virtual arena. Just make sure you don't bump into your furniture or another person!

If you haven't grabbed an Oculus Quest 2 or Oculus Quest yet, and are just scouting out which games are available, make sure to see how much storage you need for the Oculus Quest. On the Oculus Quest 2, choosing between the 64GB version and 256GB version comes down almost entirely to how many games you plan to store on the device.