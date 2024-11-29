This modern Game Boy runs Android and is on sale for Black Friday

Anbernic is probably a company you've never heard of, but it offers a wide array of gaming handhelds in different shapes and sizes. The RG406V is one such example, as it's basically a Game Boy on steroids, and is $50 off for Black Friday.

Unlike some of Anbernic's more retro-focused handhelds, the RG406V is running Android, offering more versatility than you'd expect. It's powered by the Unisoc T820 paired with 8GB of RAM, letting you many of your favorite Android games, along with those retro classics.

✅Recommended if: You want a modern Game Boy that runs Android so you can enjoy both modern and retro games.

❌Skip this deal if: You're looking for a handheld that's a bit more powerful or one that isn't quite as massive.

Along with looking like a massive Game Boy, the RG406V sports a 4-inch IPS display, along with a 5,500mAh battery that will last for at least eight hours. As for controls, we have the full gamut, complete with dual joysticks to go with the traditional D-pad and ABXY buttons.

One of the potential concerns when playing games on any handheld is overheating. The RG406V combats this with a built-in fan and "automatic heat dissipation." However, it's really not something that I've ever really dealt with, as it's not like I'm trying to emulate Switch games or higher-end titles.

When it comes to storage, the RG406V offers 128GB of built-in storage, but there's also a microSD card slot, which is simply wonderful. While you can't install apps and games to the microSD card, it's perfect for being able to access and store your retro gaming library.