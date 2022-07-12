Add some color to your PS5 controller collection with this Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day is here and there are already some amazing deals on PS5 games and accessories. Sony's official DualSense controller has even received a notable discount, dropping down to $59 on Amazon (opens in new tab), a reduction of $10 to $15 depending on which color you purchase. With controllers almost always remaining at consistent prices during their lifetime throughout a console's cycle, you likely won't find the DualSense for less for a long time unless you buy one second-hand.

In addition to the plain white color, the DualSense also comes in Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Galactic Purple, Nova Pink, and Starlight Blue, adding some much-needed variety to the otherwise plain design. The aesthetic may be deceptive, though, because the technology behind the DualSense is anything but boring.

With haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, players can truly feel their actions in-game, whether it's drawing back a bow string or feeling the resistance of a car's tires rolling through the mud.

Don't settle for a boring colorway

(opens in new tab) PS5 DualSense: $75 $59 at Amazon (opens in new tab) All colorways of the DualSense are discounted right now, including Cosmic Red, Galactic Purple, Nova Pink, and Starlight Blue for some added variety. Treat yourself to the revolutionary controller that features haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to immerse you in your favorite games.

As someone who hated the DualShock controller — and yes, I realize that's a strong word — the DualSense is a breath of fresh air. Sony went above and beyond what they needed to in order to create an ergonomic controller, with the improved tech to boost its appeal. Often times I'll find myself playing Xbox games wishing I could be using a DualSense at that moment, even if the Xbox wireless controller is fantastic in itself.

Once you've picked up a new controller, you can also pair it with the PS5 DualSense Charging Station, which is on sale for just $20 on Amazon (opens in new tab). It can charge two controllers at once, freeing up the USB port on your console.