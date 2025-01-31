One of our favorite Android controllers is 60% OFF at Amazon right now — but hurry, this deal may not last long

Deals on game controllers for Android don't come along that often, and this one's a big one. Amazon has launched a limited-time discount of 60% off for Xbox Edition of the Razer Kishi V2 Pro, which is one of our favorite Android gaming controllers.

We really like this controller, especially for its HyperSense haptics, effortlessly comfortable D-Pad, and the nice spring-loaded design that makes it easier to mount phones than past iterations. It also normally retails for $150, so getting it for just $60 is a pretty solid deal.

Razer Kishi V2 Pro Mobile Gaming Controller (Xbox Edition): $149.99 $59.99 at Amazon The Xbox Edition of the Razer Kishi V2 Pro Mobile gets hit with 60% off at Amazon for a limited time, offering an excellent deal on one of the best Android mobile gaming controllers out there. It features top-notch haptics and a 3.5mm audio jack for super immersive gaming, and you'll also get one month of an Xbox game pass for free with your purchase. Price comparison: Best Buy - $134.99 | Walmart - $82.50

✅Recommended if: you're looking for a controller with a very ergonomic design; you want something with key features like a 3.5mm headphone jack or USB-C passthrough charging

❌Skip this deal if: you want a controller that has more than two re-mappable buttons; you need the ability to customize trigger and thumbstick sensitivity; you prefer a controller that doesn't require changing your grip.

Razer launched the Kishi V2 Pro in 2023, offering a powerful upgrade from past generations. We think it's the Android game controller with the best haptics due to the HyperSense feature, which makes mobile gaming super immersive. It's also highly ergonomic and comfortable to hold, and the spring-loaded mounting mechanism is super easy to use.

Beyond that, the Pro generation of the controller also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and USB-C passthrough charging, along with an easy-to-use Nexus mobile app.

This discount is for the all-white Xbox edition, and purchase also comes with one free month of Xbox game pass.

Like any device, the Kishi V2 Pro isn't perfect, even if it's one of our favorites. While this release made remapping buttons much easier than the pre-Pro generation, it only lets you re-map two of the buttons. Additionally, some buyers say that the joysticks could be better, as well as a few buttons that require a slight change of grip.

Nonetheless, this is a solid pick for any casual user looking to upgrade their mobile gaming experience—and you really can't go wrong with 60% off.