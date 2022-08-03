Amazon Luna now available on Samsung Gaming Hub TVs and monitors

What you need to know

Amazon Luna, the company's cloud gaming streaming service, can now be accessed on select TVs and monitors through the Samsung Gaming Hub, Amazon and Samsung announced today.

The Samsung Gaming Hub is a dedicated gaming interface that rolled out to Samsung's 2022 Smart TVs and Smart Monitor Series last June. It is a one-stop place containing several game streaming services and entertainment apps. It launched with apps for NVIDIA GeForce Now, Spotify, Stadia, Twitch, Utomik, Xbox Game Pass, and YouTube.

The hub allows users to switch between games and services seamlessly with the same controller, so Amazon Luna titles can be played with the Luna controller or other supported Bluetooth controllers.

(Image credit: Samsung)

“With Amazon Luna joining Samsung Gaming Hub, we are offering more choices than ever for players to jump into the games they love and to discover new ones,” said Mike Lucero, Samsung's director of product management for gaming, in a press release. “The Samsung Gaming Hub is an all-in-one destination for gaming and entertainment. With the addition of Amazon Luna, we now offer over 1000 games to play instantaneously on Samsung Smart TVs, making Samsung Gaming Hub the number one destination to stream games.”

While the Samsung Gaming Hub is available in nine countries, Amazon Luna is still only available in the United States. The cloud gaming service offers multiple subscriptions called channels that contain collections of games with certain themes, such as retro, family titles, and the Ubisoft+ channel.

There is also a Prime Gaming channel that launched recently with a rotating list of games that Prime subscribers can play at no additional cost. This month's offerings include Control Ultimate Edition, Garfield Kart - Furious Racing, Myst, and Steel Assault.