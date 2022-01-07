Television manufactures haven't always done the best when it comes to gaming. With the rise of smart TVs, that began to change. Samsung has partnered with companies like Microsoft and Sony in the past to integrate gaming features and apps, but its latest push is its biggest yet. At CES 2022, Samsung announced the Samsung Gaming Hub, an all-in-one discovery platform that provides quick and easy access to your favorite game streaming apps and consoles. Set to launch later in 2022, the Samsung Gaming Hub will support Stadia, GeForce Now, and Utomik upon release. Players can use their existing controllers to stream games through these apps, and quickly launch any connected consoles directly through the hub. Here's everything we know about the Samsung Gaming Hub.

What is the Samsung Gaming Hub?

The Samsung Gaming Hub is being dubbed a new game streaming discovery platform. On Samsung's stage at CES 2022, Andrew Geogiou said, "the Gaming Hub bridges the gap between hardware and software to create a simpler, easier way to discover and play tons of games from great partners like NVIDIA GeForce Now, Stadia, and Utomik." This is meant to serve as a one-stop destination on Samsung TVs for everything gaming, from the most popular streaming apps to quick launchers for connected consoles. By just connecting a controller, players will be able to immediately stream the full libraries of apps like Stadia and GeForce Now (provided they have accounts, of course). Samsung also wants to make it a place where people can view their favorite gaming content creators as well, like those on YouTube Gaming. With gaming becoming a more and more social experience, it makes sense that Samsung highlight content creators as well. Using "AI Gaming technology," it will create curated recommendations on the home screen based on a person's gaming habits as well. It's unclear exactly how this will work. Samsung Gaming Hub: Streaming apps

Only a handful of apps have been confirmed for the Samsung Gaming Hub so far, though the company is working to bring more to the service after it launches. It notably doesn't have Xbox Game Pass, a glaring omission considering that Microsoft and Samsung have worked together closely in the past. It remains to be seen if the two companies will partner once again to bring Game Pass to the Gaming Hub. At one point in the past, Samsung also offered PlayStation Now through its smart TVs. This support ended in 2017, and PlayStation Now was nowhere to be seen in the Samsung Gaming Hub announcement. Every app confirmed for Samsung Gaming Hub: Stadia

NVIDIA GeForce Now

Utomik

YouTube Samsung Gaming Hub: Supported TVs

Samsung hasn't detailed the exact TV models that will support the Gaming Hub, only stating that it will be available on 2022 smart TVs and monitors. The company did reveal a lineup of Micro LED, Neo QLED and Lifestyle TVs at CES 2022 as well, so we can assume that at least some of these will support the Samsung Gaming Hub. These select TVs will be powered by Tizen, a Linux-based operating system, like much of Samsung's electronics. Samsung Gaming Hub: Supported controllers

Though not specifically stated, it seems as if a wide variety of the best controllers will be supported. Samsung made it a point to say that people can pair their favorite controllers, seemingly indicating that Xbox, PlayStation, and Stadia controllers will work. Samsung televisions already let people connect these controllers via Bluetooth. What's more interesting is that The Verge reports it will support passthrough controller inputs, meaning, in theory, that players can use a single controller to play cloud games and console games across all supported services, without needing to switch back and forth. Samsung Gaming Hub: PlayStation and Xbox support