The Cooler Master MH670 2.4GHz wireless gaming headset is down to $79.99 at Amazon for Black Friday. That price is uniquely low for this headset. The MH670 normally sells for around $110 and has been selling as high as $120 recently. The drop to $80 is the lowest we have seen and the first time the headset has ever dropped below $100. You can still find the headset going for $110 at other retailers like B&H.

Listen up Cooler Master MH670 2.4GHz wireless gaming headset Has high-quality audio with virtual 7.1 surround sound and 50mm neodymium drivers. It even has an omnidirectional mic with crystal-clear audio for communication. The 2.4GHz wireless connection means zero latency, too. Portable and comfortable. $79.99 $110.00 $30 off See at Amazon

The MH670 headset only just released earlier this year so today's price is going to be the lowest it goes for a while. It's a very capable headset with great reviews.

Get powerful, clear audio thanks to the 50mm Neodymium drivers. You can even simulate virtual 7.1 surround sound when connected to a PC. Either way, it's high-quality audio with little interuptions. Plus, you'll get high-quality vocal audio thanks to the omnidirectional boom mic that lets you speak clearly with your teammates.

The MH670 also connects via the 2.4GHz wireless band. That's important because it's low latency and less likely to be interupted. You definitely don't want a lag in communication when playing a high-octane game like a shooter, but it's also really nice not to have to worry about cords dragging you down.

You can go wired if you want and it's widely compatible with tons of platforms, including the PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Connect wherever you want and play whatever you want. You can even use this headset with mobile devices.

You'll be able to use this headset for a long time, too. It has leatherette cushioning on the ears and swiveling cups for you to find the perfect fit for those long gaming sessions. There are also easy-to-use in-line controls for adjusting the volume or muting the mic.