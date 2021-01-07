Samsung kicked off the stable One UI 3.0 rollout over a month ago in the U.S., starting with the Galaxy S20 series. The manufacturer has then introduced the update to the Note 20 series, the S20 FE, and is now rolling out the same to other regions in the world.

The latest phones to get the stable One UI 3.0 update based on Android 11 are the Exynos 990-powered Galaxy S20 FE and Note 20 Ultra in India. I got the OTA update on my phones today, and the build includes all the new features we've seen in One UI 3.0.So if you are using the S20 FE or the Note 20 Ultra in India, head on over to Settings -> Software update -> Download and install to start manually downloading the stable One UI 3.0 release.

Samsung makes the best Android phones in the market today, and the manufacturer has done a stellar job rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update to its flagships. The update is starting to roll out to the likes of the Note 10 series, the S10, S10+, and S10 Lite, and should make its way to the mid-range Galaxy A devices in the coming weeks.