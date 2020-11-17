What you need to know
- Samsung has decided to delay the One UI 3.0 beta program for the Galaxy S10 series.
- It appears the initial Android 11-based One UI 3.0 builds cause significant battery drain.
- Samsung had kicked off the One UI 3.0 beta program for the Galaxy Note 10 series last week.
Samsung released the first Android 11-based One UI 3.0 beta to the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ phones last week. The One UI 3.0 beta program was expected to expand to the Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 this week. Unfortunately, however, the company has now confirmed in a post on its Community forums that the open beta program for these devices is being postponed (via TizenHelp).
A number of Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ users who had participated in the One UI 3.0 beta program last week have reported that the early build has a severe battery drain issue. Samsung has reviewed the claims made by Galaxy Note 10 users and found that the Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 are also affected by the same issue. Samsung had rolled out the first One UI 3.0 beta build for the Galaxy Z Flip 5G in South Korea yesterday, but it has now been pulled.
While Samsung hasn't revealed a revised timeframe yet, it could take a few weeks for the issues to be resolved. This could possibly mean that owners of the Galaxy S10, Note 10, Galaxy Z Flip, and Galaxy Z Fold 2 phones will have to wait longer to get the stable Android 11-based One UI 3.0 update.
The Galaxy S20 series is expected to start receiving the stable One UI 3.0 update before the end of the year, along with the Galaxy Note 20 series. However, Samsung hasn't revealed any plans of expanding the One UI 3.0 beta program to the Galaxy S20 FE, which is one of the best Android phones it has released this year.
