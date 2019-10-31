Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ users running Android 10 beta can now automatically sync their images and videos to OneDrive through the Samsung Gallery (via SAMMOBILE). Samsung rolled out the feature to beta testers recently, making it easier to use OneDrive from select Galaxy devices.

OneDrive's integration with the Samsung Gallery app was announced alongside more noteworthy parts of the Samsung and Microsoft partnership, including Link to Windows, Windows 10 PCs being compatible with Samsung DeX, and the Galaxy Book S. The integration allows people to sync images and videos with OneDrive inside their phone's gallery instead of having to use the dedicated OneDrive app.

If a person turns on OneDrive integration, all photos and videos will transfer from the Samsung Cloud to OneDrive, with the exception being any content in the cloud Recycle Bin. Microsoft will honor the amount of cloud storage a person has for the Samsung Cloud in OneDrive for one year. After that, people may need to upgrade their cloud storage plan. Galaxy users get an extra 15GB of cloud storage for a year in addition to the 5GB anyone can get for free.

Once the OneDrive integration is turned on, you can not switch it back to Samsung Cloud.