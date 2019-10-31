What you need to know
- OneDrive integration with the Samsung Gallery app is rolling out to Android 10 beta users.
- The feature is available for Android 10 beta using the Galaxy Note 10 or Galaxy Note 10+.
- The feature is part of a growing partnership between Microsoft and Samsung.
Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ users running Android 10 beta can now automatically sync their images and videos to OneDrive through the Samsung Gallery (via SAMMOBILE). Samsung rolled out the feature to beta testers recently, making it easier to use OneDrive from select Galaxy devices.
OneDrive's integration with the Samsung Gallery app was announced alongside more noteworthy parts of the Samsung and Microsoft partnership, including Link to Windows, Windows 10 PCs being compatible with Samsung DeX, and the Galaxy Book S. The integration allows people to sync images and videos with OneDrive inside their phone's gallery instead of having to use the dedicated OneDrive app.
If a person turns on OneDrive integration, all photos and videos will transfer from the Samsung Cloud to OneDrive, with the exception being any content in the cloud Recycle Bin. Microsoft will honor the amount of cloud storage a person has for the Samsung Cloud in OneDrive for one year. After that, people may need to upgrade their cloud storage plan. Galaxy users get an extra 15GB of cloud storage for a year in addition to the 5GB anyone can get for free.
Breaking down the Microsoft and Samsung partnership
Once the OneDrive integration is turned on, you can not switch it back to Samsung Cloud.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Enhanced Microsoft mobile experiences on flagship Samsung hardware.
This is the closest to a Microsoft-made Android phone you're going to get for now. The device packs the latest and greatest specifications inside a premium build and rocks the latest integrations from Microsoft that improve the Your Phone experience on Windows 10, along with many of Microsoft's apps on Android.
