That's already a great price, but now, Samsung and Amazon are running a sale that knocks 26% off the Galaxy A71, bringing it down to an irresistible $450.

We're nearing the end of 2020 and what better way to ring in a new year than with a new phone? Not everybody can or needs to drop over a thousand dollars on one of the best Samsung phones , but that doesn't mean they don't deserve something nice. That's where the Galaxy A71 5G comes in. For just $600, it offers incredibly compelling specs, performance, and cameras.

The Galaxy A71 has powerful specs and an impressive 64MP camera, along with incredible battery life and 25W fast charging, all for a fraction of the price of flagship offerings. It also has a massive 6.7-inch display that's fantastic for watching movies and gaming.

The Galaxy A71 5G takes a lot of design inspiration from Samsung's higher-r5t6end Galaxy S20 models, with a polycarbonate back and flat Infinity-O display matching the Galaxy S20 FE. You get razor-thin bezels around the 6.7-inch display, along with a massive 4,500mAh battery that provides outstanding longevity throughout the day.

Unlike the S20 models, you get a 3.5mm headphone jack for your wired listening pleasure, plus a USB-C port at the bottom with 25W fast charging. Unsurprisingly, if you've ever used a Samsung device, the 1080p display is excellent, with vibrant colors and great viewing angles. This is one of the best panels you'll find on a phone at this price.

As its name implies, the A71 supports 5G on most carriers, enabled by the powerful Snapdragon 765 chipset and its built-in 5G modem. You also get 128GB of storage, which you can, of course, expand with a microSD card, One UI 2 running on top of Android 10, and three years of guaranteed software updates bringing it to newer versions.

The Galaxy A71 offers a pretty complete experience at an aggressively competitive price, and the sales from both Samsung and Amazon make it all the more compelling. Grab it before it's gone, and enjoy a great new phone at a fantastic price!