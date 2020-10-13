Earlier this year, Microsoft opted to give the headphone market another shot with the Surface Headphones 2 and Surface Earbuds. Right now during Amazon Prime Day , you can save $50 on the Surface Headphones 2, which is an incredible savings for those looking for some new noise-canceling headphones. This deal is good until the end of Prime Day tomorrow evening, so you'll want to scoop it up before it's gone.

If you take a look at the best wireless headphones , there are a lot of great options from Bose and Sony. But there's one contender that everyone seems to forget about — Microsoft. Admittedly, the original Surface Headphones fell kind of flat despite a unique design with the rotating dials on the ear cups.

Microsoft learned its lessons from the original and has vastly improved the Surface Headphones 2. Active noise cancelation, seamless integration with both Windows and Android, and an adjustable EQ make these tough to pass on.

One of the best deals that we've seen is a $50 savings on the Sony WH-1000XM4s, which are the highly-anticipated successor to the WH-1000XM3s. But even with a price reduction, I would venture to argue that the Surface Headphones 2 at just $200 are a better value overall.

Sure, Sony's offering may provide better noise cancelation, but everything else between the XM4s and Surface Headphones 2 are practically the same. Multi-device connectivity? Check. Various levels of noise cancelation? Check. USB-C charging? Check. I could go on and on, but the fact of the matter is that there's really not much difference between the two and the Surface Headphones 2 are a lot cheaper right now.

In his Surface Headphones 2 review, Daniel Rubino over at Windows Central stated that the jump in price between the Surface Headphones 2 and the offerings from Bose and Sony isn't worth it. There's negligent difference in sound quality. Plus, they're paired with the added benefit of amazing integration with Windows and Android thanks to the Surface Audio app really help to make the difference.

So if you don't mind, I'm going to go grab a pair of Surface Headphones 2 for myself, as my old Sony WH-1000XM3s have kicked the bucket after a little more than a year.