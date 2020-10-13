That's a $110 saving for Prime members — almost enough to cover your entire year of Prime! You'll need to act fast, though, since this deal won't last forever.

I'm as big a fan of Sony's popular WH-1000XM4 headphones as the next person, but especially these days when most of us aren't sitting on loud planes anymore, there's not much need to spend $350 just to get a good pair of noise-canceling headphones. This Amazon Prime Day , you can save a whopping 55% on the WHCH710N and get an excellent set of over-ear cans for under $100.

The WHCH710N bring you noise-canceling peace of mind for up to 35 hours per charge, all without breaking the bank. They charge over USB-C, pair in an instant with NFC, and fold down into a portable size for easy travel.

You might expect to have to make a lot of sacrifices at this price point, but the CH710Ns offer a lot of what makes Sony's pricier headphones great. You get USB-C charging with over 35 hours of battery life, and thanks to quick charging, these headphones can gain an hour of playback time after just 10 minutes on the charger.

They're also incredibly simple to set up with any device. Of course, the CH710Ns pair over Bluetooth, but you can skip the tedious menus and pairing process by tapping your phone against the NFC sensor on the left earcup. Of course, there's also the option to go wired when you need, which comes especially in handy when you want to eliminate latency.

These headphones use Artificial Intelligence Noise Cancellation (AINC), rather than the active noise-canceling tech found on the WH-1000XM4s. Still, you get the same Ambient Sound mode for allowing select frequencies to pass through your headphones, enabling you to hold conversations without taking your headphones off and interrupting your workflow.