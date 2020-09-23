More to love Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 All of the essentials Fitbit Versa 3 While the Galaxy Watch Active 2 has its fair share of fitness-focused perks, there are other reasons to love it. You have the option of LTE connectivity as well as some other health features, like ECG and blood pressure monitoring. $229 at Amazon Pros Onboard GPS

Optional LTE connectivity

Running Analysis & VO2 Max

Slim, attractive design

Improved sensors Cons Shorter battery life

Older watch The Fitbit Versa 3 has made many improvements over its predecessor. You'll have onboard GPS, additional voice assistant options, a built-in mic/speaker, improve heart-rate technology, and Fitbit's helpful Active Zone Minutes feature. $230 at Amazon Pros Onboard GPS

Improved heart-rate technology

Active Zone Minutes feature

Superior battery life

Built-in mic/speaker Cons No ECG or blood pressure monitoring

Lacks LTE connectivity

Old bands won't work

Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Making comparisons

Fitbit and Samsung are two of the most reputable names in the wearable industry, so it might be challenging to choose between two of their best smartwatches. The Fitbit Versa 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 offer a lot of the same features and there isn't a major difference in price, either. If you're mostly set on having a watch that's full of health and fitness features, the Versa 3 is a great pick. If you want as many extras as possible, you might be better off with the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

The Fitbit Versa 3 is everything you want and more

If you're familiar with the previous Versa models, you know that they have steadily improved over the years. The Fitbit Versa 3 provides users with all of the essentials they know and love. You'll have 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, 20+ goal-based exercise modes, advanced sleep monitoring, female health tracking, and Fitbit Pay.

You'll recognize the company's signature squircle design with a few differences. It offers a bigger display area, smoother lines, increased comfort, increased responsiveness, and more effortless interactions The 40mm aluminum case comes in Soft Gold and Black. Another upgrade is the new infinity band that has a quick-release system. These bands are much easier to swap out, which was a long time coming. Keep in mind that the old Fitbit Versa bands won't work with this new system.

FItbit Versa 3 Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Display 1.58-inch AMOLED 1.2-inch AMOLED Dimensions 40 x 40 x 12mm 40 x 40 x 10.9mm Sensors HRM, 3-axis accelerometer, gyroscope, altimeter, SpO2, ambient light sensor HRM, electrocardiogram (ECG), accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, ambient light sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n Optional LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n Battery life 6+ days 2 days Fast charging ✔️ ✔️ Water resistance 5ATM 5ATM Optional LTE ❌ ✔️ Electrocardiogram ❌ ✔️ Onboard GPS ✔️ ✔️ Mobile payments ✔️ ✔️ Microphone ✔️ ✔️ Speaker ✔️ ✔️

You'll enjoy an extra day of battery life for an impressive total of 6+ days. Fitbit has also introduced a handy fast charging feature, which is especially useful when you're in a hurry. You can place your Fitbit Versa 3 on the charger and get a full day of battery life in under 15 minutes.

The Fitbit Versa 3 boasts improved heart-rate monitoring with new PurePulse 2.0 technology.

As far as fitness features go, this model also comes with the company's brand new Active Zone Minutes feature. Your smartwatch will alert you when you've reached your personalized target heart rate zone during a workout. The Fitbit Versa 3 boasts improved heart-rate monitoring with new PurePulse 2.0 technology.

You can also look forward to additional voice assistant options this time around. You'll still have Amazon Alexa, but Google Assistant makes an appearance as well. What's more, you'll have both a built-in microphone and speaker on your watch. This means you can hear the voice assistant responses and take Bluetooth calls on your wrist.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 provides a premium experience

The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 isn't quite as new as the Fitbit Versa 3, but it's still one of the best options on the market right now. You'll have the usual features, including onboard GPS, health/fitness tracking, heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and Samsung Pay. There are also some bonus features that make it even more appealing.

One of the most attractive things about this watch is the design. It's sleek and stylish, so it's not painfully obvious that you're rocking a smartwatch. There are two size options: 40mm and 44mm. The larger model is ideal if you have a larger wrist or if you want a larger display area at 1.4 inches. The smaller model has a 1.2-inch display. You can also decide whether you want a standard aluminum case or a more premium stainless steel one. Both models offer interchangeable bands.

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 can give you a blood pressure reading.

This is the smartwatch to get when you want to go all-in on fitness features. One is the electrocardiogram (ECG) feature, which can detect irregular heartbeats. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 can give you a blood pressure reading as well. Samsung also included a more accurate LED-based heart rate monitor, an advanced accelerometer, and better GPS accuracy.

Source: Android Central

A more recent update to the watch brings other new features, including Running Analysis to help you work toward becoming a better runner and improving your form. The watch can also measure VO2 max, which indicates the maximum amount of oxygen one can utilize during intense activity. This helps you determine your overall fitness and performance capacity while also helping you improve your endurance.

Perhaps the most important difference is that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 offers optional LTE connectivity. This allows for smooth and easy on-wrist communication without your phone being present. This is ideal for users who are always on the go or simply don't want to carry the phone around at the gym or when running outdoors.

Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 Which should you buy?

By now, you've probably realized that the Fitbit Versa 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 have quite a bit in common. Rest assured, neither one of these watches will let you down when it comes to tracking important aspects of your health and fitness.

The main decision you'll need to make is regarding features. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 tips the scales with optional LTE connectivity, ECG, and blood pressure monitoring. You also have options when it comes to the size and material of your watch.

The Fitbit Versa 3 will be released on Sept. 25 and is available for pre-order now. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 has been available to purchase for a while now. Either one of these wearables will provide you with a fantastic fitness tracking experience, you just have to decide which features are most important to you. However, most users will prefer the more well-rounded experience that's offered by the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 thanks to all the extra features and options.

