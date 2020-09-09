More to love Fitbit Versa 3 Still a classic Fitbit Versa 2 All of the upgrades we've been holding out for are here. Thew new Fitbit Versa 3 offers built-in GPS as well as Active Zone Minutes, which was first released on the Charge 4. It also offers improved heart-rate monitoring technology, more voice assistant options, and a built-in mic/speaker so you can hear voice assistant responses and take calls. $217 at Amazon Pros Built-in GPS

Improved heart-rate technology

Active Zone Minutes feature

Google Assistant & Alexa Built-in

Fitbit Pay included Cons More expensive

Old bands won't work When you're seeking a wearable with a good blend of health/activity tracking and smartwatch features, look no further than the Fitbit Versa 2. It doesn't have built-in GPS or a speaker, but you'll have everything else you need to get the job done, like heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking, Amazon Alexa, Fitbit Pay, and more. $180 at Amazon Pros Activity/health tracking

Heart-rate monitoring

Sleep tracking

Amazon Alexa built-in

Fitbit Pay included Cons Lacks built-in GPS

No speaker

No Active Zone Minutes feature

Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Fitbit Versa 2 What has changed?

When a new edition gets released, it's important to understand what has changed so you can decide if it's a worthy upgrade. Upon comparing the Fitbit Versa 3 and the Fitbit Versa 2, it's clear that there were many improvements. Were you waiting for a Versa smartwatch with built-in GPS? Check. Perhaps you've been holding out for more accurate heart rate data? Check. You also get Active Zone Minutes, a mic and built-in speaker, and more voice assistant options with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Needless to say, we fully support this upgrade.

If these updates don't jump out at you, then you might be content with basic health/activity tracking. Fortunately, the Fitbit Versa 2 is one of the best fitness trackers for casual users and is still a great smartwatch. Whether you're just starting your fitness journey or you've been in the game for a while now, the Versa 2 is still an excellent pick for the right type of user.

The Fitbit Versa 3 checks every single box

As you might expect, everything you already know and love about the Fitbit Versa 2 is also available on the new Fitbit Versa 3. Some of the tried-and-true features include multiple goal-based exercise modes, heart-rate tracking, advanced sleep monitoring, female health tracking, and Fitbit Pay.

You'll enjoy a familiar but improved design that includes a larger display area, softer lines, increased comfort, better responsiveness, as well as quicker, more effortless interactions. The 40mm aluminum case comes in Soft Gold and Black.

We can't forget to mention the new infinity band system, which is geared toward superior flexibility and comfort. The quick-release functionality makes it easy to change your watch bands. Unfortunately, this means that any old Fitbit Versa bands will not be compatible with this new model.

Fitbit Versa 3 Fitbit Versa 2 Display 1.58-inch AMOLED, 336x336 1.4-inch AMOLED, 300x300 Dimensions 40 x 40 x 12mm 40 x 40 x 12mm Sensors GPS + GLONASS, optical heart rate sensor, gyroscope, 3-axis accelerometer, altimeter, SpO2, ambient light sensor Optical heart rate, accelerometer, altimeter, SpO2, ambient light sensor Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Battery life 6+ days 5+ days Water resistance 5ATM 5ATM Onboard GPS ✔️ ❌ Fitbit Pay ✔️ ✔️ Microphone ✔️ ✔️ Speaker ✔️ ❌ PurePulse 2.0 ✔️ ❌ Active Zone Minutes ✔️ ❌

Battery life and charging is also better on the Fitbit Versa 3. You get an extra day of battery life for a total of six days with typical use. When you're having a morning when you're in a hurry and need to charge your watch, the new fast charging features provides you with a full day of battery life after being on the charger for only 12 minutes.

Another selling point for the Versa 3 is the improved heart-rate monitoring with PurePulse 2.0 technology. The company states that this feature is designed to deliver the most advanced heart rate technology yet. You'll also receive high and low heart rate notifications thanks to this perk. Active Zone Minutes are also present, which was a new feature that rolled out with the Fitbit Charge 4 release. It alerts you with a buzz to let you know when you've achieved your personalized target heart rate zone during an activity.

The Fitbit Versa 2 is efficient at handling the basics

If you're familiar with the Fitbit Versa 2, you know it boasts a sleek and unique squircle design. Just like its successor, this smartwatch has a stunning AMOLED display that's easy to navigate. It also comes in a 40mm aluminum case that's available in Carbon, Mist Grey, and Copper Rose. These bands work on the company's old system, which are the same bands used on all previous models. The Fitbit Versa 2 offers up to five days of battery life.

Those who want basic and seamless health/activity tracking will likely appreciate the overall ease of use that comes with the Fitbit Versa 2. You'll have goal-based exercise modes, automatic workout detection, on-screen workouts, heart-rate tracking, sleep monitoring, and female health tracking. Perhaps one of the biggest differences between the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Versa 2 is GPS. It's not quite as convenient as you'll need to have your phone to utilize connected GPS here.

It might be a fitness-focused watch, but there are some other neat features you'll enjoy on the Versa 2. One example is Amazon Alexa built-in, which lets you use the built-in microphone to speak directly your watch. Whether you want to set a reminder or voice a text reply, it's a helpful feature to have. However, there's no speaker, so you'll need to look at your screen to read voice assistant responses. Other perks include smartphone notifications, Fitbit Pay, and music storge.

Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Fitbit Versa 2 Should you upgrade?

By now, you've probably caught on to the fact that the Fitbit Versa 3 is a solid upgrade pick. It's not overly expensive in comparison to its predecessor, either. If you've been waiting for some of these new features and can afford to treat yourself, it will be worth it.

To recap, users can expect more accurate heart rate data, additional voice assistant options, a mic/speaker for calls and voice assistant responses, Active Zone Minutes, and built-in GPS. It's definitely a worthwhile upgrade for those who value the new features. You can pre-order it now and orders will ship out by Sept. 25.

With that in mind, there are still many users who might prefer the predecessor. The Fitbit Versa 2 is ideal for various types of people. Whether you're a beginner or you prefer to work with a simpler fitness smartwatch, this wearable will likely remain a favorite among Fitbit users for the foreseeable future. It'll also be more affordable as the Versa 3 becomes the newer choice.

After all, there's a reason why it continues to hold its position as one of the best smartwatches on the market right now. It's worth noting that with the new release coming up, the Versa 2 is now available at a reduced price. All of the health/activity tracking you need at a discounted price? Not a bad deal.