What you need to know
- Fitbit Premium has partnered with mindfulness guru Deepak Chopra to offer guided meditation sessions to its subscribers.
- Chopra's Mindful Method sessions will focus on sleep, stress management, and the mind-body connection.
- The new sessions are available to Fitbit Premium subscribers starting today.
Fitbit has offered its Premium subscription service for a few years now, continuously adding features like games, contests, and guided workouts. One of the areas that it is really trying to build up during these stressful times is its mindfulness offerings. To that end, the company has partnered with renowned mindfulness champion Deepak Chopra, M.D. to offer a series of mindfulness exercises and guided sessions called Deepak Chopra's Mindful Method.
The new audio and video sessions, which Mr. Chopra himself leads, focus on areas such as mindfulness, sleep, stress management, mental wellness, and the mind-body connection. There will be over 30 of these new mindfulness sessions, rounding out Fitbit's ever-evolving approach to its users' holistic health.
Today Fitbit is launching 10 audio and video sessions, with more being released to subscribers over the coming months. Specific sessions include:
- Meditation based on Chopra's four pillars of mind, body, emotions, and spirit
- How to incorporate mindfulness throughout your day
- Guidance on using mindfulness as a tool to build awareness, manage stress, and improve concentration
Partnering with Deepak Chopra is a natural fit as we are both committed to giving people the guidance and support that they need to improve their emotional and physical wellbeing, especially as we continue to persevere through the stressful, uncertain times that we are living in. We are proud to bring his expertise as an influential, world-renowned leader in mindfulness and integrative health and wellbeing to our Premium members as we work to achieve our mission to make everyone in the world healthier through a holistic approach to health and wellness. — James Park, VP, GM & Co-founder of Fitbit.
Ever since Google acquired Fitbit, many have speculated how the company would generate revenue moving forward since it agreed not to use its customers' health data for advertising purposes. It seems clear that Google intends to double-down on its Fitbit Premium subscription offerings, whether by adding new exclusive content as with Mr. Chopra, and/or by creating additional pricing tiers. The service already has over half a million paid subscribers in more than 40 countries around the world, and Fitbit and Google hope that new offerings such as these will help it compete with offerings from Apple and Peleton.
Customers who purchase some of the newest and best Fitbit wearables such as the Versa 3 and Sense smartwatches automatically get access to six months of Fitbit Premium, while those who buy an Inspire 2 get a full year complements of Fitbit. If you already have a Fitbit device and want to try out Fitbit Premium on your own, you can still take advantage of a 90-day free trial before signing on for $9.99/month.
